Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera says being linked to actor didn’t help his career: ‘I had to struggle’

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra said her relationship with the international star did not help her travel to the film industry. Meera has mainly worked in films from South India. She made her Tamil film debut in 2005 with Anbe Aaruyire and ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Bangaram.

Meera has also appeared in a few Bollywood films, including 1920 in London. However, in a recent interview, she said she didn’t land any roles thanks to Priyanka. She added that she had lived through her share of difficulties.

“The only time I was in Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka’s sister is coming too but honestly I haven’t faced a lot of comparisons. I don’t have a job because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they didn’t choose me as I’m his sister, ”she says, speaking with Zoom.

“Honestly, being related to her didn’t help me in my career, but it really helped me in a way that people took me seriously. They weren’t taking me for granted because they knew I was coming from. ‘a family that knew the cinema. it was the only privilege I had. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work as every time my film went fortunately I was not compared to two, ”Meera added.

In Bollywood, Meera was last seen in section 375. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda. Speaking to the Hindustan Times last year, Meera revealed that she would appear in a web series as a cop. Priyanka has two other cousins ​​in the industry – Parineeti and Mannara. While Parineeti mainly worked in Bollywood films, Mannara starred in South Indian films.

Priyanka juggles international and Indian projects. She is currently filming for the international series titled Citadel with Richard Madden in London. The actor also revealed that she will be seen in a Bollywood film next year.