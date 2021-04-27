Chadwick Bosemans Family Defend Anthony Hopkins Amid Best Actor Response to Oscars | Oscars 2021





The family of Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star who was widely expected to receive a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in My Raineys Black Bottom, have come to the defense of the man who won the award. The actor’s brother, who died last August of cancer at the age of 43, says the family had no hard feelings towards Anthony Hopkins. Talk to TMZ, Derrick Boseman said his brother would have been the first to wish Hopkins the best after his victory on Sunday night. The late actor would have viewed winning an Oscar as an achievement, but never an obsession, Boseman said, adding that he felt all of the shortlisted actors deserved the award. Sunday night’s surprise result was compounded by Hopkins’ absence from the broadcast and the change in running order. Rather than the traditional Best Picture award finish, Best Actress and Best Actor concluded the ceremony, with many suspecting the producers had anticipated a victory for Boseman, who would have concluded the ceremony on a special note. Instead, there was simply Hopkins’ abrupt, anti-climatic absence to complete the ceremony, his jarring nature made worse by the lack of a host. This year the Oscars had what had been understood to be a strict no-zoom policy which meant nominees had to show up in Los Angeles or one of the hubs, including one at BFI Southbank in London. Hopkins, who is 83, is currently in Wales and clearly did not like the trip. It had been thought that his The Father co-star, Olivia Colman, would be allowed to accept the award for him from the London hub. Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after Oscar-winning video But that’s not now believed to be the case, despite Colman’s presence, at least early in the proceedings, when she was nominated for the film’s best supporting actress. Kyle Buchanan Expert Award suggested earlier in the day, Hopkins had offered to be on call overnight on video but was turned down by the Academy, which also followed its protocol of asking a presenter to accept non-posthumous awards (rather than ‘a co-star) in case of absence. Hopkins, who posted a video of his late father’s grave earlier on Sunday, posted a video expressing his thanks on Monday morning, saying he didn’t expect to win and was very grateful to the Academy . I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, he added, who was taken from us far too soon.







