“Cliff Walkers” review | Hollywood journalist

Zhang Yimous’ first spy thriller sends a team of ace of Communist agents to the Japanese stronghold of Manchoukuo during WWII.



Another chic Chinese action thriller whose dazzling style seems to take place in a deliberate narrative void, Cliff walkers (previously titled Dead end) marks the first foray of the great Chinese director Zhang Yimous in the genre of espionage. In the wake of his tormented by censorship A second, which was abruptly pulled from the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and only released in China last November, the new film would seem to the naked eye to have nothing that censors could object to; in fact, it is dedicated to the heroes of the Revolution. What foreign audiences will take away is not the negligible plot, but a visually captivating parade of attractive actors in a pleasantly fluid spy-against-spy dance.

Although doomed to draw most of its millions nationwide through its well-known distribution, Cliff walkers released day and date in China and the United States on April 30. Having a big English coprod under his belt, the historic American-Chinese fantasy starring Matt Damon The great wall the director of Red sorghum and Raise the red lantern pursues its exploration of genres in an essentially visual mode which is probably intended not to pose cultural obstacles to international audiences.

But what the movie is actually about is something of a head scraper. It takes place in the 1930s following the Japanese occupation of Manchoukuo, a northeastern puppet state that was once Chinese Manchuria. Atrocities committed by parts of the Japanese military during this period were recently dramatized in Kiyoshi Kurosawas Wife of a spy (award for best director at Venice 2020). Here again, action is based on the urgent need to disseminate information so that the world can judge and act. In this case, the sole survivor of a Manchurian death camp must have been smuggled out of China as an eyewitness to Japanese war crimes.

The Communist Party sends a Mission: Impossible team of four secret agents, who were highly trained in the Soviet Union and who are ideologically determined to succeed. We meet them while parachuting through the snow above a fir forest and falling gracefully through their branches to the ground into a fascinating opening. This lyrical intro sets the stage for moving cinematography and atmospheric sequences that will lead the film in place of a compelling spy story.

The four are so bundled up that it takes the best part of the movie to figure out who they are, given their lack of characterization and close-ups. Although the dialogue and the montage must be much clearer, we eventually find out that they are couples: the married couple Zhang (Zhang Yi of Operation Red Sea) and Yu (Qin Hailu), and young Chuliang (Zhu Yawen) and his girlfriend Lan (Liu Haocun). Zhang, the team leader, mixes up the couples and they take off in different directions, heading to the northern capital of Harbin, where they are to meet the eyewitness.

But first, there are hurdles to overcome, codes to crack, and a bewildering series of setbacks, traitors and counter-spies to unmask. The agents board a train to Harbin incognito and wait for a signal from an accomplice, but are overtaken by a possible traitor. The fists follow. After that, the narrative becomes complex enough to be safely ignored, especially since Zhang and Quan Yongxians’ script doesn’t take the story as seriously as staging fancy sets. Many scenes pleasantly salute the past of cinema, from the Charlie Chaplins potato dance in an excerpt from The gold Rush, on a hissing tune heard in front of a firing squad which tilts its hat to Sergio Leone.

Yu Hewei appears late in the story as on-board secret agent Zhou, who must liaise with the team while avoiding ambiguous sector chief and chief torturer Gao (Ni Dahong). Although at first she appears to be an addition to the mission, young Liu Haocun (who also appears in A second) ends up emerging as the most individualized member of the team, able not only to crack deep codes, but to feel pain for the tortured plight of others. Qin Hailu, who starred in Fruit Chans Durian durian, has a memorable motherhood moment.

Besides the sassy costumes, Lin Mu’s production design recreates the old streets and buildings of Harbin with an aura of nostalgia, and it is with a sense of wonder that one sees the elegance of a bookstore. 1930s Chinese. Making the most of Harbin’s freezing winter, DP Zhao Xiaoding dust off the entire cast with crystal clear snow, especially their black hat brims. And snow becomes the key element in a vintage car gangster chase scene, as the good spy / villain occupants stare at each other, keeping a hand on the trigger.

Production companies: Emperor Film Production Co., China Film Co., Shanghai Film Group

Interpretation: Zhang Yi, Qin Hailu, Zhu Yawen, Liu Haocun, Yu Hewei, Ni Dahong, Li Naiwen, Yu Ailei, Fei Fan, Lei Jiayin, Sha Yi, Wang Naixun, Chan Yongsheng

Director: Zhang Yimou

Screenwriters: Quan Yongxian, Zhang Yimou, based on Quans original story

Producers: Pang Liwei, Luca LiangExecutive producer: Fu Ruoqing

Director of Photography: Zhao Xiaoding

Production designer: Lin Mu

Editor: Li Yongyi

Music: Cho Young Wuk

Global Sales:CMC Pictures

120 minutes

In mandarin