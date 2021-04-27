Peacock Orders Cyber ​​Thriller The Undeclared War with Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg & More | Entertainment





Peacock commissioned a timely and provocative cyber-thriller from a seven-time BAFTA winner. The streaming service will be the home of the six partiesThe undeclared war, directed and co-written by Peter Kosminsky (Wolves room). The stars of The Playground and NBCUniversal International Studios co-production Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Wolves room), Simon pegg (Star Trek), Adrian lester (Riviera), Alex Jennings (The crown), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. The thriller is set in 2024 in the run-up to the UK general election and follows a team of leading analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to stave off a cyber attack on the US electoral system country. , according to the logline. Kosminsky and his team, while conducting research for three years, have had unprecedented access to the cybersecurity industry on both sides of the Atlantic, which will result in a realistic picture of the threat facing the world. westerner is faced in the series. The series is based on the lesser-known arm of Britain’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ. The story was now able to tell throws an extraordinary and revealing light on the hot and undeclared war currently unfolding in the newest and most invisible area of ​​cyber conflict, Kosminsky (below on the set of White oleander) said in a statement. He is the director of six episodes and the writer of four. (Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer are also writers.) It’s such an honor to bring this powerful writing and production team to Peacock for an exciting drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats with this timely and realistic look at cybersecurity, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content , NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added. Joining Kosminsky as executive producers are Colin Callender and Nolette Buckley, who both worked with him onWolves room. Robert Jones is a producer. The undeclared war, TBD, peacock

