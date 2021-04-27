First images of tomorrow’s war tease Chris Pratt’s fight for the future





New footage from Chris Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi action epic The Tomorrow War shows the looming battle at the heart of the Amazon-acquired film.

New images of the upcoming Chris PrattfilmThe war of tomorrowshow the looming battle for the future. Originally known asGhost draft, Pratt signed on to star in the 2019 film that follows the fallout from a futuristic war on an invading alien race. Forced to face his demons, Pratt will be involved in the scientists’ effort to go into the past to recruit soldiers to fight in an increasingly terrible war.The war of tomorrowOriginally scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures during the 2020 Christmas season, but was unsurprisingly delayed. Paramount then hoped to release the film in July 2021, but continuing turmoil in the industry prompted the studio to sell the film. Amazon has acquired the rights toThe war of tomorrow, with the streamer set to release the film as part of their summer lineup. In addition to Pratt, the film stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons, Sam Richardson and Keith Powers. Chris McKay is the director of the film after his work onThe Lego Batman movie. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie In 2021 Amazon has released new images ofThe war of tomorrow, giving a glimpse of the film’s dystopian vision. Most of the photos show Pratt and his comrades preparing for battle against the invisible alien forces. Another gives a glimpse of the state of the world, with a group of spectators gazing at a large city on fire. Take a look at the photos below: Although the photos don’t say too much aboutThe war of tomorrow, they certainly tease the massive threat that the Futurist Army will face. The image of the city on fire certainly hints at the invasion that the humans in the film face, but Amazon leaves the surprise of what the aliens look like for a trailer or the film itself. Pratt is clearly at the center of the photos and although the actor has startedParks and recreation, theguardians of the galaxystar has more than proven his acting in good faith over the past few years. Fortunately, fans will be able to watch the film from the comfort of their own homes when it releases on Amazon in July. A blockbuster likeThe war of tomorrow,with a star like Pratt at its center, looks perfect for a theatrical release, but the past year has made studios anxious to unload some of their biggest films for a hefty check. Amazon reportedly spent $ 200 million on film rights as they continue to push for high profile content.The war of tomorrowwill only be one of many big sci-fi releases slated for 2021, and thanks to Amazon, it won’t experience any further delays. More: Chris Pratt Should Really Play A Villain Source: Amazon Mario Party free update just improved the game

