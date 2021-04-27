Entertainment
Outside Lands announces daily lineup and day ticket information
The three-day general admission and VIP tickets are already sold out for the music festival.
SAN FRANCISCO Outer lands day tickets go on sale Thursday April 29.
The San Francisco-based music festival is already sold out on three-day general admission and VIP tickets, with only a handful of three-day Golden Gate Club tickets available.
There will be one-day options for General, VIP and Golden Gate Club admission on the festival website.
The festival is slated for Halloween weekend at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and features the same artists they’ve announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who come from a recent headlining Grammy victory.
Not only are one-day ticket sales on Thursday, but they also announced the one-day rosters with The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator and Glass Animals headlining Friday, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug on Saturday and Tame Impala, J Balvin, rufus Du Sol and Kehlani on Sunday.
The music festival, now scheduled to take place October 29-31, 2021, has been moved to ensure it will be “the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists and the world.” , according to a press release. .
Day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday Outside Lands website.
Outside Lands 2021 program:
- Taming the Impala
- Lizzo
- Shots
- Tyler the creator
- Vampire weekend
- J. Balvin
- Rfs Du Sol
- Kehlani
- Glass animals **
- ZHU
- Young thug
- Kaytranada **
- Khruangbin
- Lord Huron **
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- 24k gold **
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- EARTHGANG
- Marc Rebillet
- Sharon van etten
- SG Lewis **
- Flo Milli **
- ARIZONA
- JPEGMAFIA
- DRAMA
- Dr Dog
- Shiba San
- Pablo boy
- Rico nasty
- Andrew McMahon in the desert
- 070 Shake
- Trevor Daniel
- The midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Dijon
- The HU
- Yung Bae
- Burn it
- Rebels of the soul
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Yves Tumor and his group
- Twisted colors
- Scarypoolparty
- J. Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Julia jacklin
- Goth baby
- Remi wolf
- Cam
- Neil Frances
- Rexx Life Raj
- Cannons **
- Buscabulla **
- JESSIE **
- Resistance Renaissance Choir
- ODIE
- Claud **
- Q **
- Valds sofa **
- Bartees Strange **
- Amy Allen **
- Brijean **
- Leg of Erez
- Madeline Kenney
- Animal post
- Evann mcintosh
- Nap eyes
- Neal francis
- Shilan **
** new additions to the range
* range subject to change
