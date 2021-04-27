Outside Lands announces daily lineup and day ticket information





SAN FRANCISCO Outer lands day tickets go on sale Thursday April 29. The San Francisco-based music festival is already sold out on three-day general admission and VIP tickets, with only a handful of three-day Golden Gate Club tickets available. There will be one-day options for General, VIP and Golden Gate Club admission on the festival website. The festival is slated for Halloween weekend at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and features the same artists they’ve announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who come from a recent headlining Grammy victory. Not only are one-day ticket sales on Thursday, but they also announced the one-day rosters with The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator and Glass Animals headlining Friday, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug on Saturday and Tame Impala, J Balvin, rufus Du Sol and Kehlani on Sunday. The music festival, now scheduled to take place October 29-31, 2021, has been moved to ensure it will be “the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists and the world.” , according to a press release. . Day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday Outside Lands website. Outside Lands 2021 program: Taming the Impala

Lizzo

Shots

Tyler the creator

Vampire weekend

J. Balvin

Rfs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass animals **

ZHU

Young thug

Kaytranada **

Khruangbin

Lord Huron **

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24k gold **

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon van etten

SG Lewis **

Flo Milli **

ARIZONA

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr Dog

Shiba San

Pablo boy

Rico nasty

Andrew McMahon in the desert

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Burn it

Rebels of the soul

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and his group

Twisted colors

Scarypoolparty

J. Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia jacklin

Goth baby

Remi wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons **

Buscabulla **

JESSIE **

Resistance Renaissance Choir

ODIE

Claud **

Q **

Valds sofa **

Bartees Strange **

Amy Allen **

Brijean **

Leg of Erez

Madeline Kenney

Animal post

Evann mcintosh

Nap eyes

Neal francis

Shilan ** ** new additions to the range * range subject to change WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Disneyland reopens Friday | Entertainment News

