Abhay Deol: OTT came to show that we, as a culture, are capable of much more than what Bollywood shows us

Abhay Deol has been part of the independent Bollywood revolution since the start of her career and has also taken an interest in web content. And nowadays, when most people are confined to home and the demand for fresh content increases, OTT platforms have been the answer.

The actor agrees and says, this is the only alternative when the theaters are closed. After a while, when all is well, people will have a choice of going to the movies or staying at home. [and consume web content]. People should be allowed to choose, and that’s called technology, progress. There’s no point in getting in their way, so you might as well kiss her.

The 45-year-old, who starred in the web movie Chopsticks (2019) and the recent 1962 show: War in the Hills, believes that the arrival of these platforms has done a lot of good.

He democratized the process. These platforms make a movie with a big star and a big budget, and the same platform makes a small movie without anyone being known. Both are on the same platform and they will market it equally, unlike smaller films that have virtually no screen space, and almost no marketing dollars and media presence, nods Deol.

He reasons that even if there is a [smaller] movie people would love it, they wouldn’t know if it’s being played in theaters.

If it was only Bollywood and theater, you have to conform to the Bollywood standard of what a hero and a heroine looks like. OTT platforms can serve you this because there is an audience for it, but they can also serve Delhi crime. This is why there are actors who have always existed but who never had any luck because they did not conform to the Bollywood formula, observes Deol.

Comparing the situation in Hollywood, the actor says people of color have had a lot of leading roles in the West because ethnic histories have been brought to the fore.

Diversity began to be represented. Because you wouldn’t see this in mainstream Hollywood, all that was left to watch in theaters was something spectacular like superhero movies. The good drama went on TV, he continues, it’s the same here … Bollywood has always been synonymous with spectacle. We have not had an independent film industry as such, nor alternatives to the Bollywood formula. It will continue in theaters, at least now we have an alternative that we never had before.

However, if this is a choice, Deol would love to see his films in theaters.

Do not mistake yourself. I tried to make films without a formula long before the creation of OTT. The only chance I had to make them and get a theatrical release was because it was at a time when the multiplexes were just arriving. For a brief moment there was an exhibition space, he says.

He goes on to explain: Slowly, they got the money, bought the space and didn’t allow the little films to have any room. Without any government support, an independent industry could not exist. OTT has come to show that we as a culture are capable of much more than what Bollywood shows us. If we are to sacrifice the theater (output) for this, so be it.