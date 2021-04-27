Entertainment
Every actor and character confirmed for Thor Love and Thunder
Thor: Love and Thunder is going to have a huge cast – but who’s coming back, who hasn’t been seen in a while, and who’s new?
The deeper the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the more crowded with superheroes it becomes, the films ingeniously intersect with more and more superheroes. Spider Man movies or Ant-Man locking the horns with Falcon, there are some big changes from the comics.
Thor: love and thunder will go even further by incorporating multiple MCU heroes. Not only that, but it sees the return of the best villains from previous films and the introduction of one of the deadliest villains in comics. And since there are so many characters that we want to see return, the characters that have been confirmed so far are so satisfying. Mainly due to its casting, Love and thunder is fast becoming one of the most ambitious Marvel films to date.
ten Sif
Other than Thor, Loki, and Odin, there are few other characters who have appeared in all of Thor movies. However, Sif, an Asgardian warrior and childhood friend of Thors, was present in all of them, and the only reason she wasn’t End of Game it is because she was the victim of the blip. She will return for number four, but although she did have a significant role in the first two films of the series, given that there are so many characters in Love and thunder, there’s a good chance Shell will take a backseat this time around.
9 Grand Master
Outside of Loki, who apparently never dies, there aren’t many notable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Ragnorak presented one of the strangest antagonists in the entire series. Although he found himself in trouble at the end of the last film, the Grandmaster is practically immortal, and there is so much about him that we have yet to see. Fortunately, the camp villain with an equal love of face paint and drama will return in some form or another in Love and thunder.
8 Jeanne
Although Jane was away Thor: Ragnorak and for most MCUs since the Thor: The Dark World, Thors love interest will actually come back in a big way. In Love and thunder, Jane will gain powers similar to Thor and will become Mighty Thor. Since she is not the most beloved character in the MCU and viewers believe the character has been abused, fans are putting a lot of hope in director Taika Waititi to fix Jane Foster, but if anyone can do it , it’s him.
7 Valkyrie
Although it was not introduced until Ragnorak, she had an imperative role in this film and in Avengers: Endgame, especially since she was crowned King of New Asgard at the end of End of Game. Valkyrie will undoubtedly be an important part of Asgard’s future.
Along with Jane, Valkyrie will have a fascinating role in the franchise’s fourth entry, as her bisexuality will be addressed in the film, making her the first official LGBTQ + superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
6 Gorr the butcher god
As Hela was by far the most interesting villain in the Thor series, Waititi has her work cut out for her when it comes to the primary antagonist. However, it looks like the villain will be even more exciting. While there is no word on Loki’s return yet, and Grandmaster is more of a goofy antihero than a pure villain, Thor will take on Gorr The God Butcher. In the comics, the character vowed to mercilessly kill all gods, hence the name, as they never helped those in need. To improve matters, Gorr will be played by former Batman and Oscar winner Christian Bale.
5 Korg
One of the things that made Ragnorak so brilliant was that Thor was surrounded by some really interesting characters. Besides Loki, the supporting cast in the first two films was pretty forgettable. In Ragnorak, Korg, who almost looks like a dollar store version of the Thing because he’s made out of rocks, was the movie’s MVP, and he luckily returns in the fourth movie. Being voiced by Waititi himself, Korg’s personality didn’t match his build as he is a hilariously shy gamer who struggles with other gamers online.
4 Pretend Thor and Loki
One of the funniest moments of Ragnorak came early when a fictional play about the Thor and Lokis relationship was in progress for “Odins” entertainment. The best thing about it is that the actors in the play are played by famous actors Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. They will return in the fourth film, presumably playing the events of Ragnorak. On top of that, Melissa McCarthy will join the cast of the theater, playing Hela.
3 The gardians
Given how End of Game finished with Thor and the Guardians riding together in space in the Milano, it’s no surprise that the Guardians make an appearance. appearing in the fourth Thor movie.
How long they’ll stay in the movie is up in the air, but they’ll make an appearance to some extent, and Thor and Star-Lord will undoubtedly fight hilariously for the most screen time. AndThor will reciprocate, as hell will be in the next one Guardians film too.
2 Thor
It might seem redundant, given his own series, but unsurprisingly, Thor will be in Love and thunder. However, it will likely have a lot less screen time. While this may be his own movie, given that it’s not just the story of Valkyries, Jane becomes Mighty Thor, and regardless of the Guardians’ role, Thor could very well be cast as a supporting role in his own film. But at least he doesn’t have to fight to spend screen time with Loki this time around.
1 Russell Crowes mystery role
With all of the Disney + limited series and movie announcements coming out of Marvel on a seemingly daily basis, it can be difficult to stay on top of updates and news. However, there is a great deal of cryptic information that fans have been speculating on since her announcement. And that was the revelation of Russell Crowe playing a mysterious character. It has now been revealed that he will be playing Zeus, although this has ceased to be said by Crowe himself, it has yet to be confirmed by Marvel.
