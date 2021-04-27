The Sound of Metals Olivia Cooke embraced old Hollywood for Oscar party





On Sunday night, Hollywood gathered for the red carpet of all red carpets, the Oscars. With an inspiring and ambitious dress code, the Oscars invited a fashion comeback to the glamorous awards season that many have so sorely missed. So despite being 5,000 miles away in London, Olivia Cookewho this weekend was celebrating her movie. Sound of metalThe six nominations not only took this style mandate into account, but took it to the next level. Wearing a sparkling pink dress from Atelier Versace, Cooke worked with her stylists Kate Foley Osterweis and Alexandra Cronan from Studio and to deliver a look that pays homage to some of cinemas’ most legendary figures. As it was my first virtual Oscarsalbeit, I wanted to celebrate old Hollywood, says Cooke Vogue from London, where she is filming the highly anticipated Game of thrones prequel series. After falling in love with this dress, I felt like it was just trying to pay homage to two Hollywood legends: Veronica Lake and Lauren Bacall. Composed of a meticulously fitted bodice and a sheer skirt adorned with dramatic overlays of pink crystals echoing the gathered fabric of a movie curtain, it was a perfectly fitting tribute. From the moment I tried it on my first fitting, it seemed appropriate for an event as special as the Oscars, says Cooke. It is such a rare, complex and elegant piece and I have never worn anything like it. It felt so good to wear something like this after a year with very few excuses to dress. Meanwhile, work with a hairdresser Ali Pirzadeh and makeup artist Celia burton, her red hair was teased in shimmering waves and cascading, with a glowing beauty look that included a hint of blush to showcase the baby pink hue of the dress. I also opted for vintage diamond earrings, adds Cooke of the Art Deco jewelry she got. Sandra Cronan. As you do! Even though the look was perfect for a night of hedonism and decadence, with his busy filming schedule, Cooke had to make the most sensible decision to celebrate. Sound of metals wins for Best Sound and Best Film Editing the next morning. Since the show started at 1 a.m. here, I celebrated early with a delicious dinner on the Claridges Terrace, then ordered about 10 coffees from room service but passed out at 11 p.m. she laughs. So I toasted with a cup of tea in the morning, tried to stay awake, really! When the world opens up again and Cooke can be reunited with her Sound of metal Castmates and crew, you can be sure Shell has plenty of time to celebrate. Below, follow Cooke as she takes us behind the scenes in her opulent Oscar look. Stylist: Kate Foley Osterweis and Alexandra Cronan from Studio and

Stylist assistant: Gal klein

Reconcile: Celia burton

Hair: Ali Pirzadeh

Nails: Robbie tomkins







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos