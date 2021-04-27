Bollywood could suffer a loss of 4,000 crore in 2021

Film experts predict a bleak year for the Indian film industry as many cinemas close permanently and moviegoers remain wary due to the second wave of the pandemic. Studios are also unlikely to release any headlines anytime soon, even after the current brakes have been lifted due to the prevailing uncertainty.

A combination of these factors could lead to 3,000 to 4,000 crore lost to Bollywood this year alone, said two trade experts.

While the March quarter saw box office revenue 50 crore, according to Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the trade magazine Full cinema, the second quarter appears to be a complete wash with the closest releases now expected only in June, and some are even placing hopes on Independence Day weekend.

mint previously reported that the total box office collections in the March 2020 quarter stood at 1150 crore, the highest turnover on record in the first quarter.

It looks like a dark year, and there is very little hope for the film industry, “Mohan said. Restrictions imposed during the first wave of the pandemic, which was not as dangerous, had led to the shutdown more than 1,500 screens, and the second wave, which is more severe, should therefore see more closures, he added.

Lots of other theater owners are desperate to leave the business, and I don’t see the box office catching up any time soon, ”noted Mohan, adding that there was uncertainty around theaters at least until. ‘in May and June.

A single screen owner who planned to shut down his property said on condition of anonymity that the future of the film showing business was bleak “and the ongoing second wave would likely lead to bloodshed” .

Mohan added that just as the filmmakers didn’t want to release top-tier and expensive actor-starring films for months after being allowed to reopen last October, they would also have to slow down this time, with seating capabilities and different state regulations, adding to the chaos.

Plus, in a repeat from last year, the big summer season that sees top Hollywood and Bollywood titles on screens and is a coveted time thanks to the school holidays has been wiped out.

With the southern film industry in particular on a different footing, having started releases early and several big movies scheduled, we felt the film industry was pretty well placed, but the latest spike (in infections) ensured that everything takes a beating, ”said Rajesh Mishra, managing director of Indian operations at UFO Moviez India Ltd, a digital service provider recently entered into film distribution.

However, Mishra pointed out that there are tentpole titles like Sooryavanshi awaiting theatrical release, and the low response to movies that went straight to streaming platforms shows the appeal of the big screen. If the second wave peaks in mid-May and the vaccination campaign kicks off, the wheel may even be reinvented by June, ”Mishra said.