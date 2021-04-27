Entertainment
Bollywood could suffer a loss of 4,000 crore in 2021
Film experts predict a bleak year for the Indian film industry as many cinemas close permanently and moviegoers remain wary due to the second wave of the pandemic. Studios are also unlikely to release any headlines anytime soon, even after the current brakes have been lifted due to the prevailing uncertainty.
A combination of these factors could lead to 3,000 to 4,000 crore lost to Bollywood this year alone, said two trade experts.
While the March quarter saw box office revenue 50 crore, according to Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the trade magazine Full cinema, the second quarter appears to be a complete wash with the closest releases now expected only in June, and some are even placing hopes on Independence Day weekend.
mint previously reported that the total box office collections in the March 2020 quarter stood at 1150 crore, the highest turnover on record in the first quarter.
It looks like a dark year, and there is very little hope for the film industry, “Mohan said. Restrictions imposed during the first wave of the pandemic, which was not as dangerous, had led to the shutdown more than 1,500 screens, and the second wave, which is more severe, should therefore see more closures, he added.
Lots of other theater owners are desperate to leave the business, and I don’t see the box office catching up any time soon, ”noted Mohan, adding that there was uncertainty around theaters at least until. ‘in May and June.
A single screen owner who planned to shut down his property said on condition of anonymity that the future of the film showing business was bleak “and the ongoing second wave would likely lead to bloodshed” .
Mohan added that just as the filmmakers didn’t want to release top-tier and expensive actor-starring films for months after being allowed to reopen last October, they would also have to slow down this time, with seating capabilities and different state regulations, adding to the chaos.
Plus, in a repeat from last year, the big summer season that sees top Hollywood and Bollywood titles on screens and is a coveted time thanks to the school holidays has been wiped out.
With the southern film industry in particular on a different footing, having started releases early and several big movies scheduled, we felt the film industry was pretty well placed, but the latest spike (in infections) ensured that everything takes a beating, ”said Rajesh Mishra, managing director of Indian operations at UFO Moviez India Ltd, a digital service provider recently entered into film distribution.
However, Mishra pointed out that there are tentpole titles like Sooryavanshi awaiting theatrical release, and the low response to movies that went straight to streaming platforms shows the appeal of the big screen. If the second wave peaks in mid-May and the vaccination campaign kicks off, the wheel may even be reinvented by June, ”Mishra said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]