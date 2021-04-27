Actor Charlie Sheen sues Flower Mound mayoral candidate Itamar Gelbman





Actor Charlie Sheen is suing Itamar Gelbman, a former Flower Mound City Council member running for mayor who once served as Sheens’ security guard. the Two and a half men star is trying to raise nearly $ 129,000 in legal fees when a judge ruled in her favor after Gelbman sued Sheen for breach of contract. The trial was first reported by The Cross Timbers Gazette, a publication covering Denton County. The saga began when Gelbman approached Sheen, with the help of former major league baseball player Lenny Dykstra, to become his security guard in 2014, according to court documents. Sheens’ longtime attorney, Martin Singer, told Gelbman he had to approve all contracts because Sheen was chronically intoxicated, according to the documents. Singer hired Gelbman for the position at will, but Sheen terminated his employment a month later, according to the documents, which sparked the trial of the mayoral candidates. Gelbman attempted to take advantage of Sheen, the judge said in his April 2020 ruling, by providing the actor with an amended contract specifying a minimum one-year engagement, which he withheld from Sheens attorneys. Evidence establishes Gelbman knew that due to Sheens’ chronic intoxication, Sheen lacked the ability to understand the nature and consequences of the document he was signing, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge said. , Robert S. Draper, in his decision. The judge allowed a motion in December for the Gelbmans company, 3 GI, to pay Sheens $ 128,712 in legal fees, but the company was dissolved in May. A hearing for the new trial is scheduled for June 9. Gelbman has a history of controversy in Flower Mound. In 2015, while on the board, he was accused of using his position for the benefit of a company in which he had a financial interest. The council sent the findings of an investigation into the potential ethics violation to the Denton District Attorneys Office, according to the Head of flower mound, and a grand jury refused to indict Gelbman. He lost his re-election to council in 2017 and unsuccessfully ran for the county commissioner post a year later. Gelbman is one of five mayoral candidates. Election day is Saturday May 1. Spring election 2021 Browse a list of all 433 candidates and all 128 races available during this election. Browse the guide

