‘K-Grandma’ Youn Yuh-jung just isn’t that in Hollywood

Behind the scenes, Best Supporting Actress, Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung is like many other stars: She said she worships Glenn Close and admires Brad Pitt. But there’s a little caveat: she just isn’t in Hollywood.

Youn, 73, a veteran actress in her home country of South Korea, told NBC Asian America after her historic Oscar win on Sunday that she took on the role of grandmother in Lee Isaac Chungs Minari, which tells the story of a Korean American family rooted in Arkansas, because they understood the daily immigrant dilemma that her two sons, who are Korean Americans, had also resisted.

When a project comes from America, people in Korea think I admire Hollywood, she says. No, I don’t admire Hollywood. The reason I keep coming is that if I come to the US and work, maybe I can see my son again. It’s from the bottom of my heart.

Youn became the first Korean and second Asian to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday. Japanese American singer Miyoshi Umeki won the Sayonara Trophy in 1957 more than six decades ago. Youn, who currently resides in South Korea, had been living in the United States for about 13 years when she came to live with her former husband in the 1970s..

Youn Yuh-jung accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Minari” at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Todd Wawrychuk / AMPAS via Getty Images

During a Korean press conference greeted by the South Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles after her victory, she shrugged and rolled her eyes about the series of questions she received about Pitt.

I told her to give the film more money, she said of Pitt, who owns the production company behind Minari, Plan B Entertainment.

I also told her to come to Korea, she added. He promised he would. But I don’t really believe the words of the Americans. Their vocabulary is so sophisticated. He said my performance was very respectable and so on, but I’m old. I am not afraid of these words.

A, who was also caught sharing aerial kisses with Close during the Oscars, said she saw the actress perform A Streetcar Named Desire in London while on the stock exchange at Churchill College at Cambridge University in the early 2000s.

Youn, who is almost Close’s age, said she envies his courage playing Blanche, a character symbolizing purity and innocence in her twenties, while in her fifties at the time.

I knew she wasn’t doing this just for the money, but to challenge her to act, Youn said. I could see she was trying to work hard.

Youn, who gave her groundbreaking prize a bit of luck, holds firm to chance and a strong work ethic.

When asked what advice she would give her two sons, she echoed her award speech thanking her two sons, who made me come out and work. This is the result, because mom is working so hard.

“Me, without work you are bored. Don’t you think?” she said. “Your career is a part of you, which represents your name and yourself.”

Her 50-year-old acting career began at the age of 23 in South Korea, from her big-screen debut in Kim Ki-youngs. Woman of fire in 1971 that instant success raked to her most recent cooking reality show, Youns Kitchen, which was rebranded as Youns Stay this year and showcases her down-to-earth personality.

During her early successes, she married one of South Korea’s prominent singers, Jo Young-nam, who sang a mixture of trotting, pop, folk and Christian music. She moved with him to the United States in the 1970s, resulting in a detour from his climactic career for nearly a decade. Jo had performed at Billy Graham Church as a gospel singer.

Her marriage ended in divorce in the 1980s, when Youn struggled to resume her acting career to support her two boys, at a time when Korean society bore deep prejudices against divorced Korean women.

I was really famous when I was young. Then my fame and name were banned because I was in a divorce, Youn said, adding that she had refrained from appearing on TV at the time. It was like a scarlet letter.

At 38, she considered working at Publix in Florida to support her two boys as a cashier for a minimum wage of $ 2.75, which she felt was her only option due to language barriers and the weight of stigma in Korea.

But Youn remains grateful that with the other good fortunes of her life, a writer and friend pointed out to her that she had a very gifted talent without her knowing it and offered her a role.

From there, I realized that I would work as an actor forever, she said. I no longer like that kind of life of just getting comfortable in your marriage. I am very happy to have become a career woman.

Youn thinks she made it this far because of her desire to survive and put food on the table.

I had an inferiority complex, she told the press conference. I was desperate without a theater degree. The only experience I had was part-time side jobs. I knew my weakness, so I worked hard to memorize my lines. I didn’t want to be a nuisance to others.

It was a very happy moment when I received the award. But that’s not going to change my life, Youn said with a smile. I’ll go home and start working again.

The script was like the Bible to me, she added, indicating how to get to Carnegie Hall? punchline, that is, practical.

I really tried, Youn says.

For her role as Soonja, Minari’s rude but loving grandmother who shows signs of dementia after a stroke, she had practiced with a neurologist the strides, posture and facial expressions of people with the disease. In a haunting scene after her stroke, Soonja accidentally causes a major fire on her daughter and son-in-law’s property.

Youn Yuh-jung in “Minari”. A24

To properly convey facial expressions, Youn said she stuffed celery, carrots and dried beef in her mouth to keep her face still.

Still, when asked about the reasoning behind the enormous love she received for her role that led some Koreans to nickname her their K-grandmother, she said: “ There is nothing that I have well done. The screenplay was well written.

The absolute love and sacrifice of our grandmother and parents is a universal story, she told the Korean press conference. It probably pulled the hearts of many. Chung wrote the screenplay with deep sincerity.

Yet she has captured many hearts around the world.

