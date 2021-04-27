GRAMMY Museum announces reopening on May 21 | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 27, 2021 –
The GRAMMY Museum will reopen to the public after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 21. Museum members will have special preview days the weekend prior to Saturday May 15 and Sunday May 16. Reopening phase, the museum will follow the guidelines provided by LA County for museums and will open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. Additionally, the GRAMMY Museum will offer free entry to first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers until June 2021.
The Museum will open its doors with three new major exhibitions, Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out (in view until autumn 2021), And forever Marco Antonio Sols (visible until spring 2022), and previously announced Motown: The Sound of Young America presented by City National Bank (on view until winter 2021). More information on each exhibition will be announced shortly. In addition, the museum It’s Nat King Cole the exhibition has been extended (view until autumn 2021).
“We are delighted that the day has come when we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the GRAMMY Museum, including free admission for first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers until June 2021. to show our deep gratitude, ”said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. “We have a wide range of new exhibits for visitors to explore and I am proud of our hard-working team who have made sure the Museum is safe and enjoyable for everyone.
The Museum is taking active measures to maintain a safe environment for guests, including new health and safety protocols such as limited capacity, advanced timed entry online ticketing, mandatory face masks, mandatory temperature verification, a contactless visitor experience, improved and more frequent cleaning and disinfection protocols, one-way paths through museum floors, social distancing marks, hand disinfection stations, etc. The Museum’s Clive Davis Theater, where popular public shows take place, will remain closed until further notice for evening programming, but will be open during the day as part of the Motown exhibit for viewing of special films. Online advance ticket reservations are now available.
The GRAMMY Museum will continue to engage with the public online through GRAMMY Museum at Home, providing digital educational content and lesson plans as part of the GRAMMY In The Schools knowledge bank and their official online dissemination service, COLLECTION: live.
The Museum will celebrate its reopening with a special members-only virtual event on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Reopening celebration with the GRAMMY Museum includes a recently recorded interview and performance with Brandi Carlile and a first look at our new exhibitions. This is open to current Museum members or to members joining Weds on May 12th.
For more information on ticket reservations, membership, and the Museum’s new security protocols, please visit www.grammymuseum.org.
The GRAMMY Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating a better understanding of the history and meaning of music through exhibitions, education, grants, preservation initiatives and public programs . Paying homage to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form, from the technology of the recording process to the legends that have left a lasting mark on our cultural identity.
