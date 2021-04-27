Bollywood and Hollywood Movies on Fashion and Travel





India is at a standstill due to the raging pandemic. Those of us who are privileged to stay at home and protect ourselves, and our loved ones, should do so. If you’re tired of doom scrolling and want a break, here are some movies you can watch to get your daily dose of fashion. 1. Aisha Source: YouTube Movies / Venus It was one of the OG Bollywood movies that made Sonam Kapoor Ahuja a fashion icon. The plot of the films largely depends on the clothing choices of the characters, which vary from high street to couture. As for the plot, it revolves around a few friends who fall in love with men diametrically opposed to their own personality. 2. Clueless Source: YouTube / TheWorldOfTrailers If you’ve watched both Aisha and Distraught, you’ve probably noticed the similarities between the two films. In the Hollywood version, Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) is a privileged high school student who loves to play Cupid. However, when one of her decisions goes awry, she is forced to face her own intentions and feelings. If you care about vintage fashion, this film is perfect for you. 3. Dil Dhadakne Do Source: YouTube / Junglee Pictures Film by Zoya Akhtars Dil dhadakne do mainly focuses on the wealthy Mehra family who go on an exclusive cruise to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam Mehras (Shefali Shah). The actors, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhta, dress according to the social status and personality of their characters. If you failed to dress up for your vacation, this movie will help you live vicariously. 4. English Vinglish Source: Eros Now Movie Preview There is no doubt that this is one of the best Bollywood movies ever made. However, aside from the intriguing and inspiring storyline, the film also deserves a round of applause for dressing the character of Sridevis in some of the most beautiful sarees. From simple cotton to chiffon pieces, she really wears gorgeous sarees that can be worn everyday. Our favorite is the red saree that she adorns for the climactic scene of the film. 5. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam Source: YouTube / Only Desi No matter how fashionable, there is no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore some of the prettiest lehengas and sarees in this movie. In the first half of the film, she was mostly seen wearing lehenga cholis. In the second half, however, she mostly stuck with monotonous chiffon sarees that reflected her mood. If we’re being honest, we love to steal her wardrobe from the movie. Do you have any films to add to the list? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Excel Entertainment and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

