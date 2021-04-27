MCU: every actor and character confirmed for Ms. Marvel

With Ms. Marvel in the works for Disney +, who will join the MCU and bring these beloved comic book characters to life?

Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney + in a new Marvel series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s part of what rumored to be the start of introducing the next generation of heroes to the MCU, with Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, America Chavez’s Miss Marvel, and Wanda Maximoff’s twins from WandaVision.

RELATED: MCU – Every Actor And Character Confirmed For Hawkeye

Ms. Marvel is the first Disney + series to focus on a main character no one has yet met in the MCU, and Kamala Khan will later appear on the big screen inCaptain Marvel 2, this series will therefore be the first chance for fans to get to know Marvel’s last teenage hero. Fortunately, Marvel posted an article announcing the new Disney + show and included the cast for the series.

8 Iman Vellani / Ms. wonder

Newcomer Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, in the character-based Disney + series. Kamala is a 16-year-old Pakistani American who lives in New Jersey with her family and loves superheroes, including Captain Marvel. When she learns that she has superpowers, she sets out to imitate her heroes and becomes a great superhero in her own right. Actress Vellani makes her acting debut with Ms. Marvel.

7 Aramis Knight / Red Dagger

Actor Aramis Knight is part of the announced cast of Ms. Marvel, and he took to Instagram to revealhe plays the role of Red Dagger, a Pakistani vigilante. Knight is best known for his role in the 2013 film Ender’s match and was also one of the main characters of the AMC series In the badlands, where he played MK In Marvel Comics, he lived with Kamala’s grandmother and protected the Pakistani people as Red Dagger, then came to the United States and lived with Kamala as part of a student exchange program.

6 Saagar Shaikh / Aamir Khan

Saagar Shaikh joins the cast of Ms. Marvel in the role of Kamala’s brother, Amir Khan. Shaikh is also a new actor, moving to Los Angeles in 2012 to try to make him an actor and appearing in short films and a web series called Unfair and ugly. The character, Aamir Khan, is a very protective older brother of Kamala Khan, who isn’t as happy with the idea of ​​costumed teenage vigilantes and often creates stress for Ms. Marvel at home.

5 Rish Shah / Kamran

Rish Shah joins the cast of Ms. Marvel to play the first inhuman character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD finished. Shah will play the role of Kamran, and it will be interesting to see how he plays on the show since, in the comics, Kamala is an inhuman.

RELATED: 10 Best Superhero TV Shows To Watch Right Now, Ranked (According To Rotten Tomatoes)

Shah, who starred in NetflixTo all the boys: always and forever, reported his arrival at Ms. Marvel cast on Instagram, with photos of her character, Kamran, a love for Kamala who has the power to channel energy into objects.

4 Matt Lintz / Bruno Carrelli

Matt Lintz played Henry in The walking dead, Carol’s adopted son, who ended up with his head on a pike. He has now joined the cast of Ms. Marvel as Bruno Carrelli. Bruno is one of Kamala Khan’s best friends in school, a young man with a genius IQ, and one of the few people in the world who knows Kamala is the teenage vigilante Ms. Marvel. With his intellect, he helps Ms. Marvel in her activities while covering her with her parents.

3 Zenobia Shroff / Muneeba Khan

Marvel has announced that Zenobia Shroff has joined the cast of Ms. Marvel. She was rumored to play Kamala’s mother, Munbeeba Khan, which sparked controversy which resulted in the hashtag trending # FixMsMarvel. Controversy surrounds her being a non-Muslim Indian as Kamala’s Pakistani Muslim mother.The case, where she portrayed Priya Ullah.

2 Mohan Kapur / Yusuf Khan (rumor)

Mohan Kapoor, an Indian actor who is best known for Bollywood films from his native India, has been chosen to join Ms. Marvel, and he would have played the role of Yusuf Khan, Kamala’s father.

RELATED: The 10 Best Joker Origin Stories From The Comics

If this cast is true, it will bring one of Ms. Marvel’s most colorful characters to the big screen along with a popular Bollywood actor. Yusef is a strict father, who reigns with love and later develops heart disease which makes his well-being as important to Kamala as his life as a hero.

1 Laurel Marsden / Zoe Zimmer

Laurel Marsden will play Zoe Zimmer, a close friend of Kamala Khan’s in school who also becomes one of his closest allies. In the comics, Zoe was a popular girl who wasn’t in Kamala’s circle of friends, but after saving her life the two got to know each other and realized they weren’t that different. Their relationship was slightly strained in the comics because Zoe worried about Kamala’s safety as Ms. Marvel and how her heroic acts affected her friend’s safety.

NEXT: DCEU: Every Actor And Character Confirmed For The Flash



following

Money Heist: 5 characters most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse (& 5 who wouldn’t)







About the Author