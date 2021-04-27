Entertainment
What the cast of Falcon & Winter Soldier does next
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has ended on Disney +, but the show’s main stars have plenty of plans to come.
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe main cast of the series are expected to star in a handful of notable upcoming movies and TV shows now that the Disney + series is over. Following the conclusion of WandaVision, Disney wasted no time in launching the title centered on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). As Bucky struggled with the past as a Winter Soldier, Sam faced the physical and mental responsibilities it took to take on the role of Captain America. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier served as the second MCU TV show to date, consisting of six episodes.
Before the miniseries started airing on Disney +, the majority of the core cast members were widely known for their recurring MCU appearances. Barnes debuted in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger before resuming his role of major arcs in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Mackie, on the other hand, joined in the fun for The Winter Soldier when Sam first teamed up with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as the Falcon. He went on to appear in the aforementioned films starring Stan in addition to Avengers: Age of Ultron and The ant Man.
As Stan and Mackie actively turn to a new page with the arcs of their respective MCU characters, it’s clear that both actors still have a future in the franchise. That said, both actors have other big plans in the works, as do many other stars from. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Here are what movies and TV shows the main cast can be seen in now that the Disney + miniseries have come to an end.
Anthony mackie
While Anthony Mackie only had a brief stint as Captain America, he’ll have another chance when the actor makes headlines in the untitled headlines. Captain america 4 movie. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman is set to write the script for the film alongside one of the show’s writers, Dalan Musso. While he will no doubt continue the events of the Disney + series by documenting Sam Wilson’s transition from the Falcon to Captain America, details regarding the story are being kept under wraps.
Besides the MCU, Mackie will also appear in the Netflix Psychological Thrill titled The woman at the window, scheduled to debut on May 14, 2021. The actor plays Ed Fox, the estranged husband of lead character Dr. Anna Fox, played by Amy Adams. The adaptation of AJ Finn’s novel was originally slated for theatrical release in late 2019 before delays pushed it to streaming. A week later, Mackie will be seen in the Amazon Prime anthology series Solos alongside a cast that includes Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba and Constance Wu. The actor is also committed to the Johnnie Cochran drama, Signal hill, who could see Mackie playing the lead role as a lawyer.
Sebastian stan
Considering that Sebastian Stanstill has several films in his nine-picture contract with Marvel Studios, it’s very likely that he will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes for the next one. Captain america 4 Payment. Bucky and Sam were a great pair, and the former Winter Soldier is now heavily involved in Sam’s transformation into Captain America. It’s also possible that Stan will appear in other installments of the MCU, such as Black panther 2,based on his ties to Wakanda, but this has not been confirmed. However, he will be heard voicing Bucky in the upcoming Disney + animated series, What if…?, scheduled for mid-2021.
Outside of the MCU realm, Stan will be seen in Simon Kinberg’s spy film, The 355. Set for release in January 2022, the film will follow a CIA agent teaming up with other agents around the world to recover a secret weapon. Based on the name of an American Revolutionary spy, The 355 will also star Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penlope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan and dgar Ramrez. Additionally, Stan is slated to appear in a thriller titled Fresh and The brutalist, a drama by Brady Corbet. The actor was also selected to play Tommy Lee in a mini-series depicting the relationship between Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.
Wyatt russell
Wyatt Russell will almost certainly reprise his role as John Walker in a future MCU project. Although it is possible that the American agent will appear in Captain america 4, the next chapter of his journey could take place in another title. While there have been no announcements, fans of the actor may catch him reuniting with Mackie on Netflix. The woman at the window. Russell will play David Winters, the tenant of the main character played by Amy Adams in the thriller.
Daniel Brhl
DanielBrhl’s return to the MCU as Baron Zemo was a highlight in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, having won over fans despite being a villain. Although he was returned to prison, it’s possible that Brhl still has a future with the franchise, especially with viewers’ growing interest. Then the actor will play the Russian prince Felix Yusupovin The king’s manMatthew Vaughn’s prequel to the Kingsman films is set to debut in December 2021, with Brhl also reportedly starring in a film remake. In the west, nothing is new from director Edward Berger.
Erin kellyman
After his brief stint in the MCU as The Falcon and the Winter SoldierFlag-Smasher, KarliMorgenthau, Erin Kellyman will appear in the highly anticipated A24 movie, The green knight. Directed by David Lowery, The green knight follows King Arthur’s nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), as he sets out on a quest to find a green-skinned stranger. Kellyman plays a character named Winifred in a cast that also includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, and Sean Harris. The film is due out at the end of July 2021, unless there is a delay. Kellyman will also star in the television adaptation of willow, playing the role of Jade.
Emily VanCamp
The prominence of Emily VanCamp in The Winter Soldier and Civil war because Sharon Carter made her a perfect candidate for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now that Sharon has revealed herself to be the Power Broker, her story must continue in a movie or other TV series. Based on her fate, it is very possible that she will appear in Captain America 4 as her arc tends to overlap with Sam and Bucky. Outside of these unconfirmed projects, VanCamp can still be seen playing Nicolas “Nic” Nevin in Fox’s The resident.
