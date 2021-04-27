Mask Appeal: Bollywood actors insist on the importance of masquerading to beat COVID 2.0 | Hindi movie news





With the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in our country proving to be deadlier than the first, the B-Towners are urging their fans and followers to wear masks, the right way. Actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan among others, dedicate messages to raise awareness of one of the life savers that we have at our disposal MASK! Stay safe, says Madhuri





Madhuri Dixit Nene, through her video message, demonstrated how to wear a mask correctly. In the video she shared on Instagram, the actress was seen wearing masks in different ways and using hand gestures to emphasize what was right and what was wrong. Stay safe, she captioned it. Protect yourself, says Kareena





Sharing a selfie wearing a black mask, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it: Please protect yourself. always wear a mask, sanitize your things / place, eat healthy food, exercise, drink lukewarm water and take vitamins. please, let’s stay safe, always (sic). The purpose of the message was almost lost as the internet was in turmoil over the price of the apparent brand mask. However, the message still holds true Mask up! Saras musical reminder





Sara Ali Khan posted a video message about the masks on her Insta story. Showing off his mask, a song playing in the background, don’t leave the house without your mask on. Abhishek says, think about your loved ones





Looking unrecognizable in his recent selfie, Abhishek Bachchan, who is seen wearing a surgical mask and black eyes, wrote: Please, please PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If not for yourself, think of your family, your elders, your friends and loved ones (sic). Parineeti makes a point, in his style





Parineeti Chopra chose to call in its own andaaz. Matching her blue mask to her denim outfit in a photo she posted online, she wrote: Pair it with your outfit if you like, but WEAR THIS MASK! (sic). Riteishs Warrior Code





Mask peheno aur sahi tareeke se peheno, advocates Riteish Deshmukh in a video he posted on social networks. The track played in the background with the video was Kar Har Maidaan Fateh de Sanju, star of Ranbir Kapoor. He clearly underlined the war situation to which the pandemic has recently reached. Vicky says it with emojis





Vicky Kaushal keeps the message simple. Posting a photo wearing a mask, the actor captioned it with just emojis, a smiley face with a mask, and folded hands. This clearly meant please wear a mask, this is a must! Take your health seriously, says Shilpa





Passionate about fitness and health, Shilpa Shetty has also chosen to spread the message of the mask. Showing her mask in a video she posted online, she said, “Well, it’s here for a reason and it’s going to stay put every time I go out. Please hide guys, take it seriously, take your health seriously! Gul roots for surgical masks





With two consecutive social media posts, Gul Panag’s mission is to explain to his supporters the importance of wearing a mask. With a variety of versions available in the markets, the actress said she has switched to using surgical masks. Now I have to admit I have a whole collection of cute fabric masks, acquired over the past year. But I have now switched to surgical masks (right). Here’s why. Beautiful fabric masks are great for general hygiene, dust, allergy prevention, etc. But experts say it’s safer to use a surgical mask right now (sic), she elaborated in an online article.



