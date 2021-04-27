Actor Maisie Williams named WWF’s first global climate and nature ambassador





Maisie Williams (Photo credit: Jemma Litchfield, WWF) LONDON, UK. – British actor, environmentalist, LGBTQ rights activist and filmmaker Maisie Williams was named the World Conservation Federation’s first global climate and nature ambassador on Tuesday ahead of the organization’s 60th anniversary on April 29. Williams champions WWF’s global mission to reverse the climate and nature crisis by 2030, securing a future where people and wildlife thrive, the organization said in a press release. This means putting pressure on world leaders and decision-makers for concrete plans to limit warming to 1.5 ° C, to save 70% of the world’s corals, to secure 4 million km2 of critical coastal ecosystems and to put end deforestation while working to restore the world’s forests. “I am honored and thrilled to be working with WWF where, together, we will give people the opportunity to discover the critical parts of the natural world that are most at risk, and how we can all personally make a difference and preserve them for the better. the future generations. . I want to show the fight against climate change, including how we can reverse the crisis in our oceans, which are home to such an extraordinary diversity of life and support us all, ”said Williams. “Through my story of learning about our sustainable future, I have recognized that climate change is often interpreted as an overwhelming force, but my personal goal is to show people all over the world that each of us plays a vital role. to make a difference. Whether it’s small changes in daily life or supporting larger government-led campaigns for policy change, we can all join the many incredible activists who work every day to impact change, ”he said. she added. Williams is a long-time supporter of LGBTQ equality rights and the LGBTQ community. She has repeatedly stated that she wants same-sex marriage to be legal everywhere. In 2014, Williams, then 17, who played the character of Arya Stark in HBO’s hit global drama series Game of Thrones, in a fan chathosted by the network, responded after a fan asked her what she would do if she had three wishes: From [my] perspective, if I could have three wishes, I would wish happiness for myself, my family and everyone close to my heart, I would solve world hunger and make gay marriage legal everywhere. In addition to her Global Ambassador to WWF, Maisie is involved in creating lasting change in the fashion industry and serves as the Global Sustainability Ambassador at H&M. She recently worked with the streaming platform WaterBear to advocate for the protection of the world’s oceans and climate. Maisie runs a film production company run by women Rapt and produced Searching for Chinook, a documentary to fight for the survival of the last 72 orcas residing in the South. This year is pivotal for action on climate and nature, with leaders making decisions that will shape our future. Nature is a vital ally in the fight against climate change and we need powerful voices for its protection and renewal, ”said Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF-UK. “We are delighted to appoint Maisie as WWF’s first Global Climate and Nature Ambassador, knowing that she shares our passion for restoring the planet we all call home,” she added. Announcement video: .







