



As Leon Black prepares to step down amid controversy over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, New York’s Museum of Modern Art has named Marie-Josée Kravis as the next board chair. It will begin on July 1, at the end of Black’s tenure. The museum also announced on Tuesday that Ronnie Heyman had been re-elected to a second term as president. the New York Times reported in March that Black would not seek re-election after a term as MoMA president. Various points of sale, including Daily beast and the New York Post, reported that MoMA administrators called for his deportation after it was revealed Black gave $ 158 million to Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking involving minors and died by suicide in prison in 2019 . Kravis has been a member of the MoMA Board of Trustees since 1994, and along with her husband Henry she has been a key player in the museum in recent years. From 2005 to 2018, she was Chair of the Board of Directors and also served on various committees, including those devoted to painting and sculpture acquisitions, the International Council and the MoMA Executive Committee. The Kravises, which appeared on the ARTnews The list of the top 200 collectors each year since 1999 has also supported the museum through key pledged gifts. In 2005, the Kravises donated a 1948 Henri Matisse painting worth $ 25 million to MoMA, and in 2015 they donated to Jasper Johns’s Museum Painted bronze (1960), a sculpture of a group of paintbrushes in a tin of Savarin coffee. “A respected leader, philanthropist and collector, Ms. Kravis has long supported the Museum’s mission to champion the important role of art in our lives,” a MoMA spokesperson said in a statement. Kravis made his debut as an economist in Canada and, in 2007, New York Times called him “a pillar of New York society” with connections to a number of powerful businessmen in the city. She previously served on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve in New York. A touted annual award for emerging musicians, administered by the New York Philharmonic, also bears his name.

