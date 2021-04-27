Hollywood lobbyists oppose proposal to share vaccine technology





Many industries across the United States have expressed concern over the proposed waiver, which has been proposed by a coalition of more than 100 countries, led by India and South Africa, and would waive ownership rules. intellectual development to stimulate the production of vaccines, medical products and research. towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. This may not seem important to Hollywood, the big publishers and the music industry, but recently released revelations show that these sectors have mobilized lobbyists to raise concerns about the proposed exemption. The Motion Picture Association, which represents the main film and television studios, deployed five lobbyists to influence Congress and the White House on the waiver. The Association of American Publishers as well as Universal Music have also revealed that they are actively lobbying against her. Neil Turkewitz, former head of the Recording Industry Association of America, criticized the proposal Twitter, saying it will hurt musicians, artists and other cultural workers who are already struggling. “As COVID has undermined the livelihoods of creators around the [globe emoji], do you want to further expand their precariousness in the name of justice? Turkewitz wrote.

Industry sources say lobbyists fear the waiver is too broad and opens the door to increased piracy. But the copyright industry push is on a provision in the proposal that would forgo copyright enforcement for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19. The MPA and AAP have not commented on The Intercept. Universal Music referred questions on the matter to the Recording Industry Association of America, a trade group that initially responded to The Intercepts’ request but had not provided a statement at the time of publication. Supporters of the temporary suspension of copyright enforcement say a truly global response to the pandemic requires open access to knowledge. While most of the public’s attention has been on vaccines, copyright enforcement also prohibits the sharing of industrial designs used in the manufacture of ventilators and other medical products essential to fighting the pandemic. As early as last March, engineers who produced 3D printed spare parts for fans were faced with warnings corporate lawyers for potential infringement of intellectual property and copyright protection. “The MPA, the music industries are very aggressively resisting any kind of copyright policy that leans toward access,” said Sean Flynn, director of the information and property justice program intellectual at the American University College of Law. This is not the first time that Hollywood lobbyists have intervened on a human rights treaty to maintain the protection of copyrighted products. In view of the 2013 Marrakech VIP Treaty, an international agreement to create exceptions to copyright that would facilitate adaptations to make works of art accessible to people with disabilities MPA lobbyists fought to narrow the scope of the treaty. Lobbyists argued that the exceptions should only apply to people “unable to read print,” thus removing deaf people as beneficiaries and all audiovisual works from the text. AMP successfully convinced negotiators to withdraw films from the treaty. Flynn said the current intervention against the Covid-19 waiver proposal again reflects that the copyright industry is taking a maximalist stance. The fear that the waiver is too broad, he noted, is a deliberate misinterpretation. The proposal currently under discussion is only a simple declaration of principles which, if accepted, will be followed by a phase of drafting the text defining the parameters of the exemption. These are unlikely to include entertainment products. “It’s pretty clear from the proposal statement itself that the intention is not to give up all intellectual property for everything,” Flynn added. “This is only if necessary to promote the treatment and prevention of Covid, so access to Netflix videos or access to music DVDs is not necessary.” In many countries with strict copyright laws, the pandemic has drastically reduced access to scientific research. Many publishers restrict the types of uses that libraries can offer, so that researchers can only view certain publications in person. “In too many countries, researchers do not have the rights they need to use the most advanced research methodologies, such as text and data mining, to help find and develop treatments for COVID -19, ”noted the Documentary Filmmakers Association in a statement supporting the WTO. renounce. Better access to news and copyrighted research publications could also help address public health problems created by the pandemic. Artificial intelligence firm BlueDot, for example, used data from more than 100,000 news sources, including press reports, to identify the spread of a viral outbreak in Wuhan at the end of December: weeks before the World Health Organization sounded the alarm on a flu-like epidemic. early January. BlueDot is based in Canada, a country that, like the United States, has relatively flexible fair use policies. But similar research cannot be done in some Latin American countries, for example, with stricter copyright laws. Flynn noted that only about a quarter of global copyright laws allow non-commercial text research and data mining. Tiago Lubiana, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of So Paulo in Brazil, noted that copyright protections prevented her from using data mining methods for biomedical research. If a resource isn’t explicitly open-licensed, I won’t be able to use it properly in text mining projects, for fear of legal issues, she said. “The vaccine research is not over,” Flynn added. “We need new technologies that can be even cheaper to manufacture, and we need an open copyright environment that allows modern forms of research.







