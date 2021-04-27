Kate Middleton steps out with riding boots she’s been wearing for 17 years





The Duchess of Cambridge can wear whatever she wants, so it’s amazing that she’s been wearing the same boots again for over a decade! Former Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Manor Farm in County Durham on Tuesday as part of a royal engagement. During the trip, the Duchess opted for a cozy sweater and jacket combo, skinny jeans and her classic Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. Pool / WPA Pool If these boots sound familiar to you, it’s because Kate has released these trusty shoes several times over the past 17 years. The versatile tall boots have a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole which makes them perfect for the active royal lifestyle. Samir Hussein / WireImage The Duchess wears her beloved pair of Penelope Chilvers boots in August 2004 (left) and again in October 2018. Getty Images In April 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hiked several hours to Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan. For the trip, Kate paired her trusty boots with a crisp linen shirt and leather vest, making her a chic explorer. Prince William posed with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, outside Paro Taktsang Monastery in Bhutan on April 15, 2016. Reuters They made their first photographed appearance in 2004, when Kate sat down for an official photo at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace, wearing a button-down shirt, a belted green skirt and accessorized the fall boots with a pair of high socks. Kate Middleton poses for a photo at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, in August 2004. Stephen Lock / REX via Shutterstock Every designer dreams of the Duchess only wearing her designs once, so how does it feel to have created one of Kate’s favorite boots? Designer Penelope Chilvers previously told TODAY via email: “(My) shoes are designed for travel and adventure, so I’m very happy to see them worn as they should be, like her older ones and most expensive wardrobe staples. “ The boots Kate paired with a cozy lambswool sweater and gold hoops retail for $ 695. This is an investment that must last for years, as Kate demonstrated. But if you’re hoping to bring regal flair to your own wardrobe at a more affordable price, check out these five boot alternatives that go well with any outfit. Jackie Tall Riding Boots These boots are available in medium, wide, and extra-wide widths, making them a great option for those who need a little more space. Brinley Co. Buckle Accent Tall Boots If you are looking for a classic style with a full zip design, these boots could be for you. Comfortview The Milan Calf Boot This design has a traditional aesthetic that is sure to complement any casual outfit and is available in plus sizes. Rampage Italy Riding Boots With seven colors to choose from, you might want to stock up on a few pairs. Kenneth Cold Branden Tall Boots These chic dark chocolate boots are currently available at a 40% discount. For more stories like this, check out: To discover more offers, buying advice and recommendations for economical products, download the new app TODAY and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

