Elton John at the 2021 Academy Awards: “Like a Starbucks”

The singer’s annual viewing party, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, went virtual this year, with John giving his honest take on Sunday’s Oscars during commercial breaks: “I still can’t get over the set.”

“It’s a pain,” remarked Elton John to co-host Neil Patrick Harris atop the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party on Sunday night. He was describing what it was like to rotate the 29th annual case from a glamorous in-person fundraiser to a streaming event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t long before he returned. on the comment. “It’s not a pain. I wish we could be there. It’s more fun to be there. It’s the only way we could do it.”

He made no attempt to clarify his views afterwards, during the live-viewing evening which was broadcast online through the Cisco Webex meeting platform. Following the 60-minute pre-show which featured a shimmering ensemble of global pop superstar Dua Lipa and guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo and the cast of It’s a sin John and his partner David Furnish appeared during commercials with Eric McCormack. During the first break, John walked into the Union Station Oscar venue, saying, “The Oscar ceremony seems to be coming from a Starbucks somewhere.”

During the next break, between compliments to first winner Daniel Kaluuya (“He’s a lovely man”), John doubled his performance. “I still can’t get over the plateau, however.” Digs and all, the EJAF Oscar party raised $ 3 million, with no long lines at the valet.

Elsewhere during Oscar week

The longest awards season in history is over, and as champagne bottles burst on April 26, Los Angeles has by no means been inundated with parties and festivities. “Intimate” was the word in the city with cinematic gatherings dotting the landscape, most of them flying under the radar. It’s hard to do in the ever-hot celebrity hangout Sunset Tower, which offered free meals to anyone carrying a post-show to the Oscars. THR had a source on the scene who spotted nominees Glenn Close, Amanda Seyfried and Maria Bakalova (the latter two with their respective stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jessica Paster) while Rihanna, clad in jeans and an oversized jacket, was doing round. By the end of the night, Paris Hilton had arrived and was spotted walking out of the restaurant holding hands with Bakalova (and CAA’s Cade Hudson) while showing the paparazzi the back of her ensemble.

The night before the Motion Picture & Television Fund received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on the Oscars telecast, the organization virtually celebrated its “Night Before” event, which raised $ 2 million and featured awards. appearances by nominees Gary Oldman, Diane Warren, Andra Day and Bakalova. Macy Gray debuted with her new single “Thinking of You” while Wayne Brady hosted and performed during the event, which was produced by Kerry Brown and her Rolling Live Studios, the same company behind the “Quarantunes” phenomenon. by Richard Weitz.

CAA hosted a virtual event, bringing together clients and / or stars and nominated producers of nominated films on April 21 for a special performance by Dan White The magician show. The jaw-dropping spectacle was a pandemic hit, regularly selling its shows online and attracting a crowd of A-listers. Aaron Sorkin joined the agency ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night out; Alan Kim; Carey Mulligan; Threatening producer Christina Oh; Daniel Kaluuya; Mank producer Eric Roth; Glenn Close; If something happens i love you animated short film producer Laura Dern; Threatening filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung and star Steven Yeun; double nominee Leslie Odom Jr .; Promising young woman production team Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; andBorat pair Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen, among others. CAA honored the nominated clients by making a donation on their behalf to the ARRAY team at Ava DuVernay.

Languages ​​speak for the nominee’s “Everyone Wins” gift bag, organized by Distinctive Assets. The luxury bag, given to nominees and not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, featured an NFT artwork created by artist Andre Oshea with a rendering by the late Chadwick Boseman. After news of the Boseman NFT spread on Twitter, hundreds of users criticized him for “commodifying” the actor’s death. Oshea posted a lengthy apology on Monday, clarifying his artwork and pledging to donate 50% of the funds to the Colon Cancer Foundation (part of an original plan). “I now recognize that Chadwick’s face is a triggering reminder of his death rather than his life, and I will be redrawing the artwork for auction later this week.”

The past week has been a tremendous learning experience for me, and I appreciate all the feedback on my work, especially from friends and family. Here is a statement on the events of this weekend. Thank you to everyone who supported me, I am deeply grateful to them. pic.twitter.com/tvNHGdAMzE – (@andreoshea) April 26, 2021

Judging by the footage taken inside nightlife gurus Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s post-Oscar party at Bel-Air, the late-night decor can’t wait for the party scene to return to the normal. In a $ 100 million estate, Dzienciol and Akiva have hosted a slew of A-listers including Drake, Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock with Odell Beckham Jr., G-Eazy, Evan Ross, Ross Butler, DJ Zedd, Nicola Peltz , Victor Cruz, Bazzi, DreamDoll, Renee Herbert, Iann Dior, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Cindy Kimberly, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Tookes. Doja Cat, Tyga and CJ helped boost the mood, who performed a set with Diplo who also appears in the DJ booth for his own moment in the spotlight. According to a source inside the sprawling party, guests munched on Butterbun’s new plant-based burgers, even the Victoria’s Secret models.

