Surprise! Loudermilk Season 3 has arrived on Amazon Prime Video | Entertainment





After running for two seasons on the now defunct public network, Loudermilk has finally made a Season 3 comeback in its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Sony Pictures Television made the surprise announcement of the end of the new season on Tuesday, April 27. The episodes join Seasons 1 and 2 of the comedy created, written and produced by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, which arrived on Amazon in March of this year. I couldn’t be more proud of this show, Farrelly said in a statement. Season 3 of Loudermilk presents some of the best performances you’ll see on TV this year. With a bit of luck Ron Livingston, Will sasso, Anja Savcic and Brian Regan are finally going to start having serious Emmy consideration, because it’s long overdue. Loudermilk tells the story of Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livington), a recovering alcoholic, former music critic and now addiction counselor who has a bad attitude about everything. As an uncensored individual with no excuses, Sam finds a way to aggravate everyone in his orbit. Although his drinking is under control, the rest of Sams’ life is a mess that provides viewers with plenty of laughs and entertainment. Alongside Livingston, Will Sasso as Ben, Laura Mennell as Allison, Anja Savcic as Claire, etc. Originally launched in 2017, LoudermilkThe second season of s arrived in October 2018. Take a look at the shenanigans that unfold in the Season 3 trailer below, and check out all 10 episodes of the new chapter on Amazon now. Loudermilk, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Amazon Prime Video

