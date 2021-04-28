Bollywood stars slammed for fleeing Covid Indian plague for Maldives beach vacation as poor people suffocate on streets





BOLLYWOOD stars have been criticized as ‘callous’ and ‘shameless’ for flying to the Maldives to flee India’s spiraling Covid plague. As people scramble desperately for oxygen as supplies dwindle in the face of rapidly increasing cases, four celebrities have packed their bags for a vacation in the sun and turned their backs on the unfolding crisis. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 7 Disha Patani posted photo of her trip to the Maldives on Instagram despite suffering thousands in India as Covid cases skyrocket Credit: Instagram 7 Bollywood actress slammed for sharing snaps on social media Credit: Instagram Ranbir Kapoor – the sixth highest-paid actor in Bollywood – has come under fire after brazenly sharing photos on Instagram with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt upon their arrival at Mumbai airport on April 19, with the caption “Maldives calling.” The two would just have just recovered from the coronavirus on their own before jumping on a plane. They joined fellow Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who flew to the Maldives the day before as India continued to battle devastating infection rates. As Ranbir, Alia, 28, and Tiger kept a low profile on social media during their trip, Disha, 28, shamelessly splashed bikini photos and selfies on her Instagram. The two couples were forced back over the weekend to avoid getting stuck on the exotic island when a tourism ban was imposed on those traveling from India to destinations like the Maldives. Despite the backlash, Ranbir, 38, again posted a photo of himself and Alia, this time on his way home, with the caption “back to Mumbai” on Sunday. 7 Disha, 28, flew to the Maldives with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff Credit: Instagram 7 Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been criticized for taking off in the Maldives Credit: AFP Perhaps ironically, Tiger, 31, has since shared a post on his Instagram story on advice on how to stay safe as the country grapples with a second wave of infections, while Alia posted. Covid helplines on its flow. Countless outraged social media users have lambasted the two couples for leaving India for a luxury vacation as the poor suffocate amid a Covid tsunami. One of them commented: “Really pathetic from these guys.” While another said: “Celebrities have shown their true faces in times of pandemic”. It comes as: A third struck, saying, “Where the hell are these celebrities going? When the whole nation is in such a crisis and the government is imposing lockdowns? Can’t their vacations wait a bit?” It comes as India continues to be ravaged by an overwhelming number of Covid cases – with the death toll rapidly approaching 200,000. Hundreds of patients have reportedly died in recent days because hospitals lacked vital oxygen. Others died at the hospital gates asking for air because there were no beds. 7 In Delhi, night sky turns orange from funeral pyres Credit: AFP 7 7 A line of corpses meandering through Shubash Nagar crematorium Credit: provided The heartbreaking reality of the crisis had been laid bare in heartbreaking footage showing dozens of Covid victims lined up for cremation as medics warn India faces an additional “two weeks of hell”. Crematoriums operate around the clock to deal with thousands of deaths every day – and experts say the worst is yet to come before the world’s worst outbreak peaks. Oxygen supplies and beds are depleted in many hospitals, leaving panting patients at home or on the streets. The capital, Delhi, where the night sky glows orange with funeral pyres, is the hardest hit city. He reported 1,777 deaths in five days. Yesterday India set another dark milestone for highest number of infections for the fifth day in a row. It has recorded 2,812 deaths and a world record of 352,991 new cases. Exclusive MAKE WIN! Lottery winner Gillian Bayford claimed 40k leave despite 148million jackpot Exclusive CASH TEST DUMMY TV host who volunteered to be a crash dummy sues BBC for 3.7million lashes END OF TRAGIC ‘Happy’ UK bar worker, 23, took her own life in Magaluf days before her birthday DARKEST DAY Newly uncovered 9/11 photos in family photo album show terrorist attack QUEEN OF HEARTS Harry and Meg’s grades drop to all-time low and Queen remains Queen Royal BAD DADDY Stepdad sold his 12-year-old daughter to 70 truck drivers for a pack of cigarettes Experts fear the actual death toll may be five times the official total of 197,894. The virus has already invaded Delhi and Mumbai and is now ravaging the giant port city of Kolkata, which has 15 million. About half of Covid tests come back positive, compared to one in 20 in early April. The heartbreaking sight of Delhi’s Shubash Nagar crematorium where volunteers work around the clock







