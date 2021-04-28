Millie Mackintosh’s Postpartum Honesty | Entertainment





Millie Mackintosh wants to be “honest” about how she feels about her postpartum body. The former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star – who welcomed daughter Sienna into the world 11 months ago with husband Hugo Taylor – admits there are days she loves her body and others where she struggles, but she thinks the most important thing is to be open about her ups and downs. She said, “I said back then that I was having a really hard time having a baby and there were times I felt ashamed of my postpartum body. That’s how I felt bad days, not all the time. I was trying to do it. insists I would go between being in awe of my body and loving ‘wow I created this baby’ and having all that appreciation for myself and ‘making milk and feeding her and that’ is amazing ” and other days I felt like “ argh, nothing is right with me, I feel uncomfortable and when I leave the house someone takes a picture of me. “I had this stress to think about, it made me feel more embarrassed but I didn’t feel like that all the time. I really appreciate my body. Over time it got easier but I think it’s really important to be honest about these feelings and not lie and say, “I love my postpartum body every day! I wanted to be honest about my reality but it’s not like that for everyone. “ And the 31-year-old star has seen many “adjustments” to her body since giving birth. Speaking to Mail Online, she added: “I’ve never had to dress for breasts before! It has definitely been a fit. Milk breasts, they get bigger during pregnancy and then when your milk comes in. “It’s literally a whole different thing. They’re just like obstructions! They don’t fit into anything. Then they started to get hard and run away, that was all one thing in the heatwave last summer.”

