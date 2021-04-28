Bollywood Roundup: Soha Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, and more …

When Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya were fashion twins!

Bombay– Actress Soha Ali Khan posted a photo on Tuesday with her daughter Inaaya in matching outfits. The mother-daughter duo paired up in a blue and white tie-dye print outfit.

“Stay home. Be careful. Be thankful for what you have,” she captioned.

The actress and author often posts about her daughter and her three-year-old husband, Kunal Kemmu, and their family time.

Jacqueline Fernandez suggests yoga to manage the lockdown

Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez distributed gowns and breathing exercise tips on Instagram on Tuesday, as an effective way to deal with lockdown

“Breathing (pranayams) is important especially now for our physical and mental well-being as we pray for everyone during these difficult times,” Jacqueline wrote, with a photo of herself doing yoga with her instructor virtually.

Jacqueline has a busy schedule for the coming months. She will be seen in the films “Bhoot Police”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Ram Setu”.

Madhuri Dixit receives her second jab from Covid vax

Bombay– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene urged everyone to get vaccinated, adding that she had received her second injection of the Covid vaccine.

“I had my second shot today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it is available. #StayHomeStaySafe, ”Madhuri captioned a photo on Instagram that she posted on Monday evening, where she is seen sitting in a chair and receiving the second dose.

Earlier this month, the actress responded to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely affected India in its ongoing second wave.

Professionally, she is about to make her digital debut in the “Finding Anamika” series. In the series, Madhuri plays a missing superstar. The show was directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

Disha Patani shares her looks in ‘Seeti Maar’

Bombay– Disha Patani shared on Tuesday a video montage of her different looks in the song “Seeti maar” from the upcoming movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” with Salman Khan.

The video in Disha sports two different looks. In the first, she wears fishnets, loose black cargo pants and a crop top. The second look wears her with a white embellished cutout leotard paired with loose blue pants.

For the caption, she dropped a rose flower emoji and wrote “#SeetiMaar”.

“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is scheduled to open in theaters on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, in all Indian states where theaters are operational under Covid protocols. The film simultaneously falls on the Zeeplex pay-per-view service platform.

The film stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

‘Radhe’ is also set to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to hit theaters in the UK since the lockdown. Last year.

Armaan Malik: Many Indians drop their own artists and praise others

Bombay– Singer Armaan Malik said Tuesday that many Indians tend to bring down their own performers and praise foreigners. The singer urged netizens to support local talent.

“I see so many Indians slaughtering their own artists and praising others outside their Indians bringing down their own artists and praising others outside their country. This attitude must change if we are to push any of our local artists globally. We have exceptional talent here @ home, support them, show them love, don’t demoralize them, ”Armaan tweeted.

“I want to break this bubble of how Indian artists are viewed around the world. And I know my #armaanians are with me on this journey. We will make the change if necessary, ”he said in a separate tweet tagging his fans who identify as Armanians.

Commenting on Armaan’s tweet, his fans showered him with their love and support. Several fans have also suggested that Internet users should stop unnecessarily dragging artists on social media. (IANS)