Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Soha Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, and more …
When Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya were fashion twins!
Bombay– Actress Soha Ali Khan posted a photo on Tuesday with her daughter Inaaya in matching outfits. The mother-daughter duo paired up in a blue and white tie-dye print outfit.
“Stay home. Be careful. Be thankful for what you have,” she captioned.
The actress and author often posts about her daughter and her three-year-old husband, Kunal Kemmu, and their family time.
Jacqueline Fernandez suggests yoga to manage the lockdown
Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez distributed gowns and breathing exercise tips on Instagram on Tuesday, as an effective way to deal with lockdown
“Breathing (pranayams) is important especially now for our physical and mental well-being as we pray for everyone during these difficult times,” Jacqueline wrote, with a photo of herself doing yoga with her instructor virtually.
Jacqueline has a busy schedule for the coming months. She will be seen in the films “Bhoot Police”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Ram Setu”.
Madhuri Dixit receives her second jab from Covid vax
Bombay– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene urged everyone to get vaccinated, adding that she had received her second injection of the Covid vaccine.
“I had my second shot today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it is available. #StayHomeStaySafe, ”Madhuri captioned a photo on Instagram that she posted on Monday evening, where she is seen sitting in a chair and receiving the second dose.
Earlier this month, the actress responded to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely affected India in its ongoing second wave.
Professionally, she is about to make her digital debut in the “Finding Anamika” series. In the series, Madhuri plays a missing superstar. The show was directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.
Disha Patani shares her looks in ‘Seeti Maar’
Bombay– Disha Patani shared on Tuesday a video montage of her different looks in the song “Seeti maar” from the upcoming movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” with Salman Khan.
The video in Disha sports two different looks. In the first, she wears fishnets, loose black cargo pants and a crop top. The second look wears her with a white embellished cutout leotard paired with loose blue pants.
For the caption, she dropped a rose flower emoji and wrote “#SeetiMaar”.
“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is scheduled to open in theaters on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, in all Indian states where theaters are operational under Covid protocols. The film simultaneously falls on the Zeeplex pay-per-view service platform.
The film stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva.
‘Radhe’ is also set to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to hit theaters in the UK since the lockdown. Last year.
Armaan Malik: Many Indians drop their own artists and praise others
Bombay– Singer Armaan Malik said Tuesday that many Indians tend to bring down their own performers and praise foreigners. The singer urged netizens to support local talent.
“I see so many Indians slaughtering their own artists and praising others outside their Indians bringing down their own artists and praising others outside their country. This attitude must change if we are to push any of our local artists globally. We have exceptional talent here @ home, support them, show them love, don’t demoralize them, ”Armaan tweeted.
“I want to break this bubble of how Indian artists are viewed around the world. And I know my #armaanians are with me on this journey. We will make the change if necessary, ”he said in a separate tweet tagging his fans who identify as Armanians.
Commenting on Armaan’s tweet, his fans showered him with their love and support. Several fans have also suggested that Internet users should stop unnecessarily dragging artists on social media. (IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]