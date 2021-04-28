Disney + ‘s Percy Jackson and the Olympians for the lead actor





Disney + Percy Jackson and the Olympians the series officially launches the casting of its main actor. Percy Jackson Author Rick Riordan shared the news on his official website and Twitter on Tuesday. In the post on his website, Riordan notes that the research is preliminary and offers quite a bit of detail on what they will be looking for when casting the role of Percy, including details on age, ethnicity and how which people can hear if they are so inclined. Demi-gods, this is (one of the) moments you’ve been waiting for: 🗡🖊⚡️ THE SEARCH FOR THE ROLE OF PERCY HAS BEGUN !!!!! ⚡️🖊 🗡 For all the details (including how to audition) click on the link below!https://t.co/szhPwQKjBN – Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) April 27, 2021 “The latest news for all of you on PJO TV: The casting process is now in its early stages, which means we’ve put out a casting call to talent agencies to have an actor play Percy Jackson,” Riordan writes. According to details Riordan shares, they are looking for an actor who can “play 12” so they can ideally see the character’s age from 12 to 16 over the course of the series. He also notes that they are not looking for a specific ethnicity. Instead, he says they’re looking for “the best person who can play the character we all know and love from the books. As with all casting choices, we’ll follow Disney corporate policy, which says : We are committed to being diverse and inclusive Casting For each role, please submit qualified performers, regardless of disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law. “ You can check out Riordan’s full article here. First published in 2005, the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief was adapted into a feature film in 2010. This film starred Logan Lerman in the title role and a sequel was produced three years later. However, fans ridiculed the two films as being too different from the source material and even Riordan himself spoke out on the films, previously stating that he had neither seen the films nor had one. intention, having judged them on the scripts. As for the Disney + series, Riordan himself announced that it was in the works last year. “Over the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world,” Riordan said when announcing the series. “We can’t say much more at this point, but we’re very excited about the idea of ​​a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original. Percy Jackson series of five books, starting with The Lightning Thief in the first season. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in all aspects of the show in person. There will be a lot more news in the future, but for now we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to be a fantastic and exciting adventure! “ Are you eager to learn more Percy Jackson? Let us know in the comments!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos