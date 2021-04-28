Abby Lee Miller and Janice Dickinson attended Charmaine Blake’s Oscar Viewing Dinner to benefit the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Old Hollywood glamor was on full display at the Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner, an elegant black tie affair held at the 93rd Academy Awards. As one of the few in-person red carpet events Angels at Oscars night, the viewing dinner was one of the most popular tickets in town and brought out a crowd of celebrities, including Abby lee miller, Janice Dickinson, Porscha Coleman, Lis Vega, Pol ‘Atteu, Patrick simpson and Rudy Munoz Stiles, who attended the intimate seated dinner in a lavish Hollywood banquet hall. “We were very happy to be able to offer our guests the opportunity to celebrate the Oscars in a beautiful setting, with great people and for a good cause,” said Charmaine blake, a powerful publicist who has helped launch many careers Hollywood celebrities and has produced numerous A-List events all over the world. The event benefited the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which offers mentorship programs and experiences to give young people the skills and resilience needed to be successful in the entertainment industry and in life. Additionally, a live auction was held which featured several items from professional athletes and notable celebrities, including an exquisite crown given to Madonna by the late iconic designer. Gianni Versace and a gift basket originally designed for Chadwick boseman before his untimely death. Other items up for auction included paintings by Kobe bryant, Michael jordan, Al Pacino, Robert de niro and Denzel Washington by artist Joy Petrie. Guests were also treated to a live Dovley show and nightly entertainment. They also received amazing gift bags, filled with items such as swimwear, Tekneksavr, smoothies and more. Contact

Charmaine blake

Images of the event can be found at the following link. Photo Credit: The Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner / Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

