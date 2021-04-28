Entertainment
Justin Bieber accused of cultural appropriation on new dreadlocks
Justin bieber again faces accusations of cultural appropriation on her hair.
The 27-year-old “Peaches” singer denounced the locs on Instagram Sunday, sharing several photos of her controversial new hairstyle that has garnered both calls of racial insensitivity and praise among peers.
“Crazy swags,” Jaden Smith commented under one of the Publish,whileInstagram User @joetermini commented: “I just lived your best life here.”
But for people of color, natural hair isn’t considered trendy or cutting edge. It is often discriminated against and controlled.Texas teenager suspended for refusing to shut down his premises. In 2019, a high school wrestler in New Jersey had to cut his locs to avoid losing the match. In 2015, On the Oscars red carpet, Zendaya’s locs were called “the smell of patchouli oil and weed.”The list goes on.
Locs which are commonly referred to as dreadlocks, a term that has historically negative connotations is a style where hair coils into coils fused together over time. The hairstyle has traditionally been worn by people of color throughout history.
Justin biebersurprises fans with ‘Freedom’ EP on Easter Sunday
Adelesparks cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in last photo
Although Bieber has already said that he “very influenced by black culture” and recently used their platform to advocate for racial equality, some social media users said Bieber had “stepped back 1,000 steps” with his “totally offensive and disrespectful” hair.
“Look @ justinbieber, I don’t care how long I’ve loved you, that’s cultural appropriation and I don’t like it,” tweeted@jadorehyungwon. “Justin, how are you going to preach that you are a black advocate and continue to make black people your own?” Make that sense, mate.
One Instagram user commented under Bieber Instagram post, “It’s really disappointing to see you with dreads, I thought you educated yourself.”
Twitter user @maya_MIDA added, “Justin Bieber wears locs right now. I don’t like it because black people who wear locs are still discriminated against in the workplace for wearing hair that is natural to them. There are laws that make them look natural. forbid. “
Others have defended Bieber’s hairstyle, saying he should be free to express himself as he pleases.
“Let him style his hair however he wants. People can choose whatever hairstyle they want”, @ Habesha99 tweeted.
Other people have said that Bieber’s hair shouldn’t be a topic of conversation amid more pressing current events.
“I think there are a few thousand people who would say there are bigger stories right now, which are MUCH more important than JUSTIN BIEBER’S CUT OF HAIR. Glad to tell you more,” @ Alekseyshinder mentionned.
In June, Bieber admitted that he “benefits from black culture.”
“My style, my way of singing, dancing, playing and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture,” Bieber wrote on Instagram June 6. “I pledge to use my platform today to learn, speak out about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and identify ways to be part of much needed change.”
In March, the singer released his 16-track album “Justice”. He was criticized on the album title and some of the tracks containing excerpts from the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr., although King’s daughter Bernice Kingco signed Bieber’s project.
In the album’s first song, “2 Much,” Bieber opens with a music video for King saying that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” before singing about the love he has for his wife Hailey Bieber. The almost two-minute track “MLK Interlude” consists entirely of a speech by Martin LutherKing Jr.
Daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. Co-signs Justin Bieber’s “ Justice ” album despite backlash
Twitter users were confused by King’s sound clips and criticized Bieber for using them on an album primarily about marriage and love.
Bieber also faced backlash in 2016 for wearing cornrows. He captioned the Instagram picture of her hair, “Hailey made me get rows of corn like an absolute shower bag, these will be off tomorrow, trust me Danny.”
Contributor: Elise Brisco
