Bollywood stars slammed for sharing vacation photos amid India’s Covid crisis

Some of India’s best-known stars are attacked online for taking off on vacation to places like the Maldives as the country grapples devastating wave of Covid-19 transmissions and deaths. As India registers hundreds of thousands of new cases a day, leaving hospitals overrun, a host of celebrities have taken to social media to share vacation photos after fleeing the coronavirus-ravaged country. Bollywood actress Disha Patani was one of several stars to flee India last week. Photos: Instagram / Disha Patani Bollywood actress Disha Patani and actor Tiger Shroff both visited the popular tropical tourist destination last week. RELATED: A day later, Ranbir Kapoor, who is the sixth highest paid actor in Bollywood, shared photos on Instagram with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt as they arrived at Mumbai airport on April 19. “The Maldives are calling,” he captioned the snap. The two would have just just recovered from the coronavirus on their own. The trip did not last long, however, with the couples forced to return over the weekend, to avoid finding themselves stranded when a tourism ban was imposed on travel between India and various destinations. Fans of the stars were dismayed by their social media posts, with many calling the move “shameless” and “callous.” “Really pathetic from these guys,” one person commented. “Celebrities have shown their true faces during a pandemic,” another admitted. While a third said, “Where the hell are these celebrities going? When the whole nation is in such a crisis and the government is imposing lockdowns? Can’t their vacations wait a bit?” India is in the midst of a devastating wave of Covid-19, registering more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday as disease and death take hold of the country. On Tuesdays, 323,144 new infections increased India’s total to past 17.6 million, behind only the United States. The story continues It is a situation that The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called beyond the heartbreak “. Hundreds of patients have reportedly died in recent days because hospitals lacked vital oxygen. Others died at the hospital gates asking for air because there were no beds. Don’t miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected].

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos