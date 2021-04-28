The reason I got into directing, writing, and producing 35 years ago was because I knew that at some point I didn’t want to worry about what a casting director is thinking. about me George Clooney

At the end of last year, Netflix released Midnight sky, a Netflix sci-fi film starring George clooney (who also directed) on a scientist apparently left alone on earth at an arctic facility after a nuclear war ravaged the earth. Not only the Midnight sky the first movie directed by Clooney since 2017 Surburbicon, but Clooney hasn’t starred in a movie since 2016, when he appeared in Money monster and Hello, Caesar!

Clooney spoke to the Associated press on why he took a hiatus from the movies (aside from perhaps the most obvious reason his wife gave birth to twins in 2017). He points out that as an actor in his late sixties, he’s now moving into a different caliber of roles. He explains:

Things change for you as an actor. The roles that are offered to you become very different. I was doing an interview the other day and they asked me if that was how my career was going to go, playing more acting roles. I was like, well, I didn’t mean to. (Laughs) But I’m almost 60 years old. This is how it works. I focus on the actors that I admired tremendously and how they managed their careers. (Paul) Newman, who was a very good friend of mine, by the time he was in his fifties he was doing The verdict, which is a character-actor piece. Even though he was a giant movie star, one of the greatest of all time, as he grew older he developed the character-actor parts that he found interesting, which demanded less of him.

But there are only two ways you can go if you are a person in my place. You can try to deny your aging. You can dye your hair and do a face lift and try to still be the guy who makes the girl play in the movies. Or you can accept that you’re getting old and being that guy. The reason I got into directing, writing, and producing 35 years ago was because I knew that at one point I didn’t want to worry about what a casting director think of me at 60, but I’m going to move it to 65 now.

