Script2Comic 2021 competition recruits ‘the Stand’ producer





Four of last year’s winners are expected to be released as a comic book mini-series or graphic novel by Scout Comics this fall or early 2021. Last year’s top prize went to The vampire’s babysitter, writer Heather Hale’s tale of a 134-year-old vampire with the body of an 11-year-old girl who forms a friendship with the teenager hired to be her babysitter, Diigii Daguna provided the art for comics. We founded Script2Comic as a way for writers to keep producing their work when the rest of the world was shut down and it was a huge success, ”said Don Handfield, Head of Motor Content, known for The founder and Knightfall. “We have six incredible stories from a diverse and talented group of writers who will be seeing their comics on the shelves in the near future and this year we hope to see even more winners see their work come to life.” Scout Comics titles are available nationwide. The publisher has selected four of the six winners, with the contest organizers exploring how the other two titles will make their way around the world. “Scout ended up sponsoring four winners from last year’s contest and hope to do the same this year. We were blown away by the quality of the submissions and know these titles are going to make some amazing comics,” said Scout President Comics, James Haick III. This year’s judges include Alyssa Altman of Roth / Kirschenbaum, Elias Gertler of The District, Javier Chapa of Mucho Mas Media and Hidden Empires Roxanne Taylor. Returning judges include Josh McLaughlin, former president of Focus Features; Jon Levin, former CAA agent who is now head of film and television at Fourward; Adhrucia Apana, executive producer of Tom Hardy’sCapone; and Lauren Vilchik, known as a producer of Cabin feverWinners receive a copy of their comic rated by CGC, the service that authenticates the status of comics. More information can be found at Script2Comic’s website. Registrations are open until August 5. See a page of last year’s winner,The vampire’s babysitter,below.







