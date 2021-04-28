SoFi Stadium to host first big concert this weekend with fully vaccinated spectators – CBS Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) After a season of hosting NFL games with empty seats, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will finally make its major public debut this weekend by hosting VAX LIVE: The Concert to Bring the World together.

Thousands of fully vaccinated spectators will attend the charity concert which aims to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raise funds for vaccination efforts around the world.

READ MORE: Kenneth Rasmuson gets life without parole for killing 2 kids in the 1980s

It will also mark the first major event with spectators at the $ 5 billion stadium.

The concert, hosted by Selena Gomez, will be recorded at 6 p.m. Sunday and aired on multiple platforms on May 8 as part of a global fundraising event.

According to organizers, the concert will be held in front of an audience of “fully immunized primary healthcare and essential workers.” The ticket disclaimer requires all attendees to have received their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine by April 18 – allowing the required two-week deadline to be considered fully immunized.

Organizers haven’t said how many fans will be in attendance, however, state and county guidelines could allow tens of thousands of fans to attend the event.

READ MORE: USC to require vaccinations for returning students, faculty, and staff

Participants must show full proof of vaccination, which will negate the need for social distancing. Masks will probably be mandatory, however.

Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER are all expected to perform at the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will serve as co-chairs for the Global Citizen fundraising campaign to deliver COVID vaccines to countries ravaged by poverty.

President Joe Biden, his wife and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear on the show along with other world leaders and celebrities.

NO MORE NEWS: Wall painting of the destroyed Virgin Mary at the local church in Van Nuys; Suspect caught on camera

(Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)