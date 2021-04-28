‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe claims Carol Baskin and husband Howard were spying on his property with drones

Jeff Lowe claims Carole Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin spied on him using drone technology.

The owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Wildlife Park in Oklahoma reportedly TMZ Tuesday he called local police to report activity on his land in Thackerville after his son allegedly spotted a drone flying over the property.

The “Tiger King” star further claims that when he went to confront a film crew that appeared to be filming, Baskin and Howard ran away and Lowe got into a fight with one of his neighbors, who allegedly ran off. been with the film crew.

Neighbor Lowes couple fled when confronted, but the neighbors’ son is said to have argued with Lowe, the Lowe gossip site reported on Tuesday about the incident.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JEFF LOWE SPEAKS ON USDA FIGHT: ‘I CAN’T WAIT TO FIGHT THEM’

TMZ further reported, citing local law enforcement, that Baskin was in fact in the area but was not on Lowes’ property and therefore did not break any laws.

Meanwhile, Howard Baskin told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday that the film crew was simply piloting a drone in the area to monitor conditions at Lowes Zoo, adding that the first images captured would show a “stereotypical” pace. He added that they “were filming the drone operation to record what we were doing.”

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JEFF LOWE BELIEVES HE WAS POISONED AFTER TAKING TO HOSPITAL FOR STROKE

“As usual, the statements reported by Jeff Lowe contain a lot of lies,” the memo begins. “We have the right to fly drones over his property to monitor the conditions the animals lived in and if they were properly cared for he would have nothing to fear. We had a drone over our own sanctuary in Tampa yesterday and we did. do not call the police and do not roam the streets of the neighborhood trying to approach the drone operator. “

Howard also told Fox News that he and Baskin were meeting Lowes ‘neighbors for reasons unrelated to Lowe and that it was Lowe who allegedly started the brawl between the neighbors’ son.

“Carole and I were visiting a neighbor. The Lowe’s [sic] saw us on the neighbor’s property and we went to the neighbor’s driveway, “Howard said, adding that” their adult son had just left at that time. From what we understand, he asked Lowe if he could help him since the Lowes were sitting at the entrance to their driveway. “

THE LAWYERS OF THE STAR JOE EXOTIC FROM “ TIGER KING ” TO SEEK A NEW TRIAL

Howard then alleged, according to the son, “Lowe taunted him and told him to get out of his car. When he got out, Lowe unexpectedly attacked him and dragged him to the ground, cutting his face. and the top of the head. “

Howard says, “The son got out of the way and left and called his mother to warn him.”

He said the police “have been very helpful in collecting incident reports,” Howard insisted, adding, “What would be the point of Lowe sitting at the neighbor’s driveway if not creating some sort of problem? “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local law enforcement in Oklahoma did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment while messages to Lowe were not returned.