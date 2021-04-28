TV actor, his partner promises to start a business with a woman, the dupe of Rs 85 lakh





The accused told the businesswoman that he had four acres of land worth Rs 100 crore in Gandipet (representative image). | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights A TV actor in Hyderabad allegedly duped a woman for Rs 85 lakh The accused promised to start a business with the woman Hyderabad: A television actor in Hyderabad and his partner allegedly duped a woman for Rs 85 lakh. The accused lured the woman under the pretext of starting a business with her in the Gandipet district of Hyderabad and even blackmailed her. The accused have been identified as A Laxmi Narsimha Reddy and Jayanthi Goud. Masjid Banda actor Gachbowli, Reddy contacted victim Sindhura Reddy in 2017. Defendant told woman he owned land worth 100 crore The accused told the businesswoman that he had four acres of land worth Rs 100 crore in Gandipet. In August 2017, the complainant had entered into an agreement with the accused under which she agreed to invest 1 crore rupees in a business with him. The accused paid Rs 85 lakh in cash and by check. The plan was to set up a swimming pool, a pub, a play area and other things on the grounds which belonged to the accused. However, there was no development on the ground even though the amount was invested, The time of India reported. Accused woman threatened serious consequences Upset after the accused failed to arrange the property according to the plan, the woman demanded the accused return the money. The accused, however, threatened the woman with serious consequences and also attempted to blackmail her through some of the photos they took during their interaction. The accused’s associate, Goud, also blackmailed the woman and the two attempted to extort 50,000 rupees from her. Tired of the accused’s behavior, the woman approached the cops and filed a complaint.







