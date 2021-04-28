D96 awards contract for addition of school in Hollywood, playground

Hollywood School in Brookfield will finally have a new playground and a multipurpose room.

On April 21, the Riverside District 96 School Board unanimously accepted bids totaling approximately $ 1.6 million to build a new 1,450 square foot addition at the back of the school and to build a new playground on land the district leases from Hollywood Citizens. Association (HCA).

The new multi-purpose room alone will cost $ 1,303,000 plus an additional $ 16,000 for the windows that open. The room will be used as a dining room, for music and orchestra lessons and as a large group space. Currently, Hollywood School students are having lunch in the school gymnasium. Hollywood was the only elementary school in the neighborhood without a multipurpose hall.

It’s so exciting for Hollywood, not just for the school but for the whole community, said Kim Hefner, Principal of the Hollywood School. It’s going to open up a lot of doors and a lot of space and add a lot more flexibility to what we can do.

The school board had originally wanted to build the new multi-purpose hall last year as part of work done at other elementary schools in the district, but problems in developing a rental contract with the HCA delayed the project. ‘a year.

The addition of the Hollywood Elementary Schools Multipurpose Hall (above) and a playground will be built this summer.

Last year, the estimated cost to build the multi-purpose hall was $ 1.2 million under a contract that included work on Ames and Blythe Park schools. As a result, the delay will cost the district around $ 100,000 as it loses economies of scale.

I don’t think we should be paying $ 100,000 more, said school board member David Barsotti, a Hollywood neighborhood resident who criticized the HCA. I think we should pass this on to the HCA, but I know we can’t do it.

But board members were happy to finally approve the project.

At my first meeting six years ago we talked about Hollywood, said Lynda Murphy, board member. It’s six years in the making. I’m so excited to start.

The multipurpose hall and the playing field will be built this summer. The new playground will cost $ 292,000 and replace the existing small playground located between the school parking lot and Hollywood Community House. The new playground will not be as sophisticated as some previous plans.

The playground will cover approximately 5,000 square feet and will use a wood fiber surface. It will include swings, play structures for climbing, spinning, sliding and balancing structures, and outdoor musical instruments. There will also be a zip line.

The proposed Hollywood Elementary School playground, west of the existing playground site.

We’ve narrowed down the scope of the playground to narrow its focus a bit, which we think is good and effective, and bring Hollywood to where it needs to be in terms of the playground, said board member Joel. Marhoul, who co-chairs the school. council facilities committee.

The multi-purpose hall and playground will be built by Apex Construction Company of Chicago, which submitted the lowest bid among six bidders.

The new multi-purpose hall will reduce the size of the existing on-site parking lot, but the school district has made an agreement with the Village of Brookfield to allow staff to park on Hollywood Avenue during the school day. The district has also agreed to rent 10 parking spaces in the Brookfield Zoos South Parking Lot at an annual cost of approximately $ 9,500.

Blythe Space Crunch on the radar

Council members said the district must now turn its attention to Blythe Park School, which is in the process of moving from one school to one section per year to two sections per year.

Currently, there are two sections of Kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 2 at Blythe Park and there will likely be two sections in each year in less than three years. The school has 12 classrooms.

We need to do something about it fairly quickly, said board member Jeff Miller, who was in his last plenary meeting.

Any future work at Blythe Park would likely involve reconfiguring the school’s lower level auditorium, which could be expensive due to its sloping floor. In the past, some parents in Blythe Park have opposed the transformation of the auditorium into a classroom.

New sprinklers at the central school

The board also approved an offer of just over $ 1 million to replace the sprinkler system at Central School this summer. Last year, during the construction of the new multi-purpose hall in the basement of the central school, it was discovered that the sprinkler system, which is over 60 years old, was not working properly.

Since the system was so old and outdated, the Riverside Fire Department recommended replacing the entire system with a new one.

The school board voted unanimously to accept an offer of $ 1,050,000 from Tandem Construction of Chicago for the work. The bid includes a contingency allowance of $ 100,000 for any miscellaneous unscheduled work that needs to be done during the implementation of the new system. Any part of the contingency not spent will be returned to the district.