Everything you need to know about the Demon Slayer movie

To release a film in cinemas in the midst of a pandemic is to take a daring leap of faith. We live, after all, in the Netflix era, where many studios choose to broadcast their films directly to online streaming platforms rather than showing them first in theaters. Japan likes to do things traditionally, so it didn’t come out as left field when the animation studio Ufotable continued with the movie Demon Slayer being released in local theaters last October.

What was surprising, however, was that the full anime continued to break box office records in Japan as well as overseas. “ Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ” overtook “ Titanic ” and “ Spirited Away ” to become Japan’s highest-grossing film of all time and – this weekend alone – became the most successful opening. highest grossing of all foreign language films released in the United States.

The adulation for the movie is palpable, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the hype if you’re unfamiliar with the Demon Slayer franchise. Here’s everything newcomers should know about the hit anime, and why it’s worth watching.

This is not a standalone movie

This film, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”, is an immediate sequel to the most recent episode of the Demon Slayer animated series. Since this is not a standalone movie, it helps to familiarize yourself with the series before jumping straight into this feature film.

The anime is adapted from a shounen manga

Created by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge, “Demon Slayer” was released as serial numbers in the Japanese manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump as of February 2016. shounen manga, “Demon Slayer” was written for a targeted male audience aged 12 to 18.

While the manga series ended in May 2020, only one season of the anime adaptation (aired from April to September 2019) has been released so far. A second season is expected to be released in 2021.

It’s a story – you guessed it – killing demons

The story, set in Taisho-era Japan (1912-1926), follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family was slaughtered by demons. Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko, was also attacked and became a demon herself, although she survived with part of her humanity intact. In an effort to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister’s curse, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps.

The film is rated R in North America

With swords there is bloodshed, and in modest amounts as far as “Demon Slayer” is concerned. In Japan, the film is deemed sufficiently PG for the shounen age group from 12 to 18 years old, but he did not receive the same treatment abroad. Obviously, even animated demon beheadings as well as the portrayal of general violence led to the film being deemed inappropriate for viewers under the age of 17 in North America.

Despite its gory content, however, the fight scenes are visually stunning and demonstrate a creative depth that has set the series as well as the film apart from other anime in the genre.

It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray soon.

“Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” is now playing in theaters across North America, but don’t worry if it isn’t showing in your area. The film is scheduled for digital version on Apple TV and Amazon in North America from June 22, as well as on DVD and Blue-ray in Japan from June 16. At least these, physical formats will have English subtitles.

More Time Out

Tell us what life is like in Tokyo – we want to hear from you

JR East now offers half-price shinkansen tickets until September 2021

Asahi’s new ‘draft beer’ recreates a head of foam in the can – but it’s almost sold out

teamLab hosts new exhibition in soy sauce warehouse in Okayama

Google AR brings you Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty – here’s how to use it

Want to be the first to find out what’s cool in Tokyo? Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.