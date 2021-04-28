3 female Bollywood characters most compatible with Capricorn men

Capricorn men are grounded, practical, disciplined, and hard-working people. Thus, they will be better compatible with someone with a very strong personality. So here are 3 female Bollywood characters compatible with Capri men.

Capricorns are the most practical people of all. They are hard workers and often known as the most work-packed people of all the other zodiac signs. These people are ambitious, focused, disciplined and always want to accomplish more and more. But often they are also seen as quite pessimistic. But other than that, being an earth sign, Capris are extremely strong and reliable people. So here are 3 female Bollywood characters who are the most compatible with Capricorn men.

Aisha Banerjee, Wake Up Sid

Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is a very ambitious character. She is disciplined, focused and wants to accomplish more in her writing career. Her disciplined nature angers her once upon Sid due to her carefree nature. Sid was a spoiled kid who has no purpose in his life and never thinks about his future. And Aisha is just the opposite. So this character is highly compatible with Capri men.

Ayesha Mehra, Dil Dhadakne Do

Ayesha Mehra, played by Priyanka Chopra is another fine example of the type of girl a Capricorn should come out with. Ayesha starts her own business with the money from the sale of her own jewelry. And she’s a successful businesswoman. She is focused and motivated and that is why, with great effort, she has been able to develop her business.

Shivani Roy, Mardaani

Capricorn has a very strong personality, so they are compatible with someone who is also hardworking, independent and has a strong personality. So the character, Shivani Roy, played by Rani Mukherjee is definitely compatible with the men of Capri. Shivani is a disciplined cop who diligently fights against trafficking in women, trafficking in children and drugs in the city.

