Time’s Up urges Hollywood to improve portrayal of people with disabilities





Hollywood is under pressure to improve the portrayal of people with disabilities on screen and behind the camera. Time’s Up, an organization founded in the wake of the #MeToo movement that seeks to raise awareness about sexual abuse in the workplace, added its voice to the conversation. The foundation joined 1 in 4, in an intersectional coalition of creatives with disabilities working in Hollywood, to urge long-term institutional changes to increase employment and foster authentic representations of the disability community. “In the United States, 25% of the adult population has a visible or invisible disability,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation. “But, even though one in four people have a disability, they are absent from our movies and TV shows, they are not represented in creative, production and sales positions, and their stories are not told in the film. hurry. In a letter to colleagues in Hollywood, one in four people challenged the industry to set new standards such as adding an “A” for “accessibility” to already existing diversity departments. , equity and inclusion. He also called on companies to include visible and invisible disabilities in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements, as well as to employ people with disabilities at all levels of corporate positions. , creation, production and supplier. Other initiatives include asking talent representatives to work with and advocate for artists with disabilities, as well as tracking and disclosing the annual percentages of people with disabilities hired and represented by a company and working on its productions. When it comes to making movies and TV shows, 1 in 4 have requested that Hollywood productions require an accessibility coordinator and strive to include content featuring authentic and intersectional stories about disability by and with people with disabilities. “Diverse workplaces are safer and healthier workplaces,” Tchen said. “It’s time for Hollywood to be accessible to everyone and to more accurately reflect the world we live in, on and off screen.” Recently, efforts to increase realistic representations of people with disabilities have gained momentum. Earlier in April, Amy Poehler, Naomie Harris and more than 80 other entertainment industry figures signed an open letter urging Hollywood to act on disability inclusion. More specifically, the letter called for the establishment of a permanent post of “disability manager” in the management teams. “Due to years of misrepresentation in the media, social barriers and chronic ableism, deaf, hard-headed, neurodiverse and disabled communities continue to be under-represented and unrespected in the entertainment industry,” he said. he declared.







