Kelly Osbourne reveals she relapsed after nearly four years
Kelly osbourne opens on his recent fall into sobriety.
Ozzyand’s 36-year-old daughterSharon osbourne reveals she relapsed on alcohol after nearly four years of abstinence following a “nervous breakdown” during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I did it all the way, everything was great and my life was perfect,” she said in an interview withAdditionalTuesday. “I’m that girl who when things are going well I have to (explode) a little bit and make everything a little worse in my life.”
‘It feels good’: Kelly Osbourne wows fans with 85-pound weight loss
‘I’m mad’: Sharon Osbourne speaks out after leaving ‘The Talk’ amid racial controversy
The “Project Runway Junior” judge said she had convinced herself that she was no longer “addicted” after experiencing a string of personal highs, including “all of my career goals happening” and landing a “amazing boyfriend”.
But the star said her recent relapse confirmed that she will have to fight for her sobriety “for the rest of my life,” adding: “It will never be easy.”
“I’m a drug addict and thought I had enough time under my belt and could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I can’t and will never be normal,” he said. she declared. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a few days and I was like it’s over, don’t do that.”
Osbourne said she “was clear” and decided to go public about her relapse to help others by “sharing what you may be going through”, instead of suffering in silence.
Dax shepard“ did not want ” to make his relapse public: “ I had all kinds of weird fears ”
Osbourne first shared that she had relapsed last week.
“It’s a little hard for me to talk about this, but I always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I am and what is happening on my path to recovery,” he said. she stated in a video posted on her. Instagram history“I relapsed. I’m not proud of it. But I’m back on the right track.”
The former “Fashion Police” star has been open about her struggle with addiction and alcohol and has been treated several times in rehab. ad she was sober for a year in August 2018 after a relapse.
Osbourne said in the interview with Extra that she was “sober today” and that she would be “sober tomorrow”, adding that the sobriety “is really only one day at a time”.
Kelly Osbourne on sobriety:“ I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high ”
Kelly osbourneremembers rejecting men who called her ‘too fat’ before losing 85 pounds
