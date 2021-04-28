Kerry Katona is proud of her guys’ magazine photoshoots | Entertainment





Kerry Katona has “no regrets” about photoshoots from her guys’ magazines. Former singer Atomic Kitten agreed with Denise Van Outen’s recent comments on her own racy shots, and admitted she still had “a few copies upstairs” from the start of her career. Write in his new! in the magazine column, she said: “I’m with Denise – I have absolutely no regrets. And I think I could have a few copies upstairs in the attic too. “I don’t think you should live with regrets. I have no regrets for anything from my past like drugs or my marriages. “Living with regrets is not a good way to live.” The 40-year-old star has also opened up about using “filters” on social media, after Lizzo said she was happy photo-editing apps didn’t exist when she was younger. Kerry added, “I have teenage girls and to be honest with you they’re pretty open-minded about it and they don’t really use filters. “Our Heidi could use a filter on TikTok or something, but other than that they don’t.” And while Kerry – who has daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with Mark Croft, and a six-year-old DJ with the late George Kay – doesn’t. She didn’t use filters herself, she suggested this might be a generational thing. She explained, “I never use filters on anything. I did a bikini photoshoot the other day and you can see my stretch marks and cellulite in the photos. “I think it’s probably because I didn’t grow up with filters. I wouldn’t even know how to use a filter! Honestly, I wouldn’t even know where to start.” Meanwhile, Kerry – who is originally from Warrington in the north west of England but moved from Cheshire to Sussex in the south east last year with her fiance Ryan Mahoney – recently revealed that she wanted to return north to be closer to his mother, Sue. Last month she said: I am considering returning to the North because I want to be closer to my friends and my mom. Nothing is set in stone yet, but we’ve been thinking about it for a while. It would be nice to have someone to go for coffee with and my mom can help with the babysitting. We’ll see what happens.

