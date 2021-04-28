Covid 19: Bollywood stars ashamed to have left India for resorts in Maldives

India is battling a devastating second wave of Covid-19 that kills thousands of people every day. Video / AP

Fans and public figures have turned to ‘insensitive’ Bollywood stars for shamelessly sharing photos of idyllic tropical hideouts after fleeing India’s growing COVID crisis.

As India grapples with a record number of daily infections, hospitals run out of essential supplies and bodies pile up in crematoriums, many of the country’s rich and famous have escaped misery for more scenes. sunny.

Many have left for the Maldives, which is emerging as a popular flash hole for those who can afford to leave India on private jets or by paying soaring commercial airfares.

Indian star Disha Patani’s trip to the Maldives has been called “ insensitive ” amid the worsening Covid epidemic in the country. Photo / Screenshot, Instagram

While the tropical island nation has tightened entry requirements for Indian travelers, it has not completely closed its border. A growing list of other countries, including Australia, have banned flights from India.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, the sixth highest-paid actor in the industry, shared photos as he left virus-ravaged India with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 19.

“Maldives are calling,” Kapoor captioned the photo of him and Ms Bhatt at Mumbai airport.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were ashamed to have walked through Mumbai airport. Photo / Instagram

Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also ran for the Maldives, with Patani, 28, sharing Instagram photos of herself enjoying the Maldivian sunshine on the beach and at a luxury resort.

Disha Patani, 28, flew to the Maldives with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Photo / Instagram

Other celebrities are slamming returning stars

The two couples returned to India over the weekend as the country saw the worst single-day increase in cases in any country since the start of the pandemic.

Celebrities have criticized the untimely luxury escapes of famous couples and urged others not to do the same.

“It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt these ridiculous images,” Indian novelist and commentator Shobhaa De said on Instagram.

“Enjoy the Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these dark times. But do everybody a favor, keep it private.

In a tweet, veteran actor Annu Kapoor urged public figures not to be callous.

“I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their photos on vacation in exotic locations when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic,” he said.

I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their vacation photos in exotic locations when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic.

? – ANNU KAPOOR (annukapoor_) April 23, 2021

Actor Shruti Haasan told local media she felt it was “insensitive” for celebrities to flaunt their vacations while the pandemic raged.

“Glad they had a great vacation, they deserved it,” she said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Personally, I didn’t think it was time to do without a mask in a swimming pool. It has been a difficult time for everyone and for some people even more.

“I think gratitude and being grateful for privileges is the most important thing to know rather than throwing your privileges in people’s faces.”

Travel to the Maldives on social networks

Celebrities on vacation have also been questioned by the public on social networks.

“Really pathetic from these guys,” one person raged.

“Celebrities have shown their true faces during a pandemic,” said another.

“Where the hell are these celebrities going?” someone else said. “When the entire nation is in such a crisis and the government imposes lockdowns? Can’t their vacations wait a bit?”

Bollywood couples are among a cohort of wealthy Indians who have fled the country as the virus crisis spirals out of control.

Private jet operators claim wealthy escapees are paying tens of thousands of dollars for a one-way flight out of India by private jet.

An Enthrall Aviation spokesperson told AFP that a 13-seat jet flight from Mumbai to Dubai was costing $ 52,000 and that the company had been criticized with bookings in the last days before the United Arab Emirates Sunday ban flights from India.

Prices for commercial airlines have also exploded as more countries close the doors on India. In the final days before the UAE’s flight ban went into effect, a one-way economy class flight from Mumbai to Dubai cost as much as $ 1,750 more than 10 times the regular price.

New Zealand has closed its borders to arrivals from India. Australia followed suit yesterday, suspending passenger flights until May 15, and Canada, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are among other destinations that have followed suit.

India recorded a massive increase in cases of the virus on Tuesday, with 323,144 new infections and 2,771 deaths, bringing the number of cases to more than 17.6 million.