Entertainment
The 2021 Oscars saved its best actor for last
The biggest category results at the 2021 Oscars looked pretty from reading the book, at least until the announcement of the final category, Best Actor.
In most major categories, the 93rd Academy Awards were pretty to the letter, with many nominees predicted winning trophies, including Nomadland for the best picture. However, things changed with the evening’s final award, Best Actor. In the series’ biggest upheaval, Anthony Hopkins triumphed for The father on the expected winner, the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s black background, leaving many to wonder how tipsters are doing this category so badly.
Since the awards season started months ago, Boseman has been a big part of the conversation. His death last August took a heavy toll on his fans and colleagues in the film industry. So it was no surprise when his stunning performance in Ma Rainey’s black background quickly made him the sentimental choice for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars. And it not only seemed possible but likely that the actor would achieve a posthumous victory because he had already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards.
On the other hand, while Hopkins’ performance in The father surprisingly, he’s barely been mentioned as a strong contender for most of the awards season. Of course, his work was highly respected, as it almost always is, but Hopkins had already won the Oscar for Best Actor for Thesilenceofthelambs in 1991, and since this was Boseman’s last chance at the prize, it looked like it had to be his year. Even Hopkins himself seemed to believe that a nomination was the best he could hope for given that he had decided not to show up for the ceremony, either in Los Angeles or at one of his satellite venues. UK.
Still, the conversation about awards changed slightly in the few weeks leading up to the Oscars, with more attention turning to Hopkins. This change was solidified by Hopkins’ victory at the BAFTAs, the awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which has many Oscar voters in its ranks. Additionally, another Oscar nominee for Best Actor, Riz Ahmed, won Boseman at the Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Male Role category (for which Hopkins was not nominated), signaling that voters’ attention was shifting from Boseman. at a time when Hopkins’ momentum was building. As a result, Hopkins managed to clinch a victory, making the 83-year-old actor the oldest person to ever win an actor statue at the Oscars.
No one can deny that Hopkins is one of the best working actors today, and his victory could be taken as an indication of the subjectivity of the rewards for creative endeavors more than anything else. However, in a year when Oscar nominations were hailed for this diversity, his victory over Boseman was somewhat disappointing. In a category that included both the first Asian American nominee (Steven Yeun) and the first Muslim nominee (Ahmed), the fact that the trophy was ultimately awarded to an older white man signals the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group that votes on the awards, still has work to do.
At this point, the Academy continues to be predominantly older, white and male, and while progress has been made in increasing diversity in the organization, this demographic still has the greatest influence when it comes to voting. So while Boseman may have been the sentimental favorite of the younger and more diverse members, that inclination may not have been as extensive as it initially seemed when voting for the awards. Change is a process, and we’re just a few years away from the #OscarsSoWhite controversies of years past. As a result, while Oscar nominees are increasingly diverse, that doesn’t mean the winners always will be.
Ultimately, however, Hopkins’ victory denied fans the chance to celebrate Boseman one last time. So while no one should blame Hopkins for his victory, the result still feels like a missed opportunity. Nonetheless, the power of the film is that we’ll always have Boseman’s indelible performances to look back on – as we will all of the nominees’ performances – and in the end, that’s reward enough.
