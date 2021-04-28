Willow Smith releases anguished pop-punk single ‘Transparent Soul’ with Blink-182’s Travis Barker

Willow Smith is back with a new single called Transparent Soul, a pop-punk release with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The actress and singer, known as Willow, explores a conflicted pop-punk sound on the new track with Barker. The song was accompanied by a performance visual, featuring Smith in an empty white studio. She’s decked out in a distinct alternate fashion: black eyeliner and bondage pants in one scene, a grungy white-blue dress with a studded collar in the other.

The video is an aesthetic mix with images shot using a fisheye lens, similar to R&B videos from the 2000s, with a grainy combination of film grain and digital glitches. I knew a boy like you / He’s a snake like you / A fake like you / But I can see the truth, Smith sings on the chorus.

Listen to ‘Transparent Soul’ and watch the video below:

On Instagram, Smith said that “ Transparent Soul ” signals a new era in his career. I am so grateful and excited to start this new journey! she wrote. “Let the vibrations begin.”

Earlier this month (April 16), Smith gave his fans a taste of his new direction. She shared in-studio footage on her Instagram of her jamming a cover of Deftones My Own Summer (Shove It) on an electric guitar with musicians Gitai and Sean Tavella.

Last March, Smith released The Anxiety, a collaborative album with Tyler Cole. The outing was preceded by an art performance in Los Angeles, in which Smith and Cole were locked in a glass box for public view for 24 hours.

Last year, Travis Barker helped Machine Gun Kelly in his own successful pivot to pop-punk, collaborating with the rapper on his album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. In November, Barker said they were working on new music together. Barker also said there will be a new Blink-182 album this year.