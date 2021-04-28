What will it take for the era of the Hollywood tyrant to end?

Last month, one of the entertainment industry’s biggest secrets was revealed to the general public. After decades of whispers, screams and highly detailed profiles, the producer Scott Rudin was ultimately exposed exhaustively as one of the most insidious and violent bullies in the business. For those in the know, there have been few real surprises in the reports published by Hollywood journalist and Vulture, the latter brought together dozens of former Rudin employees to detail the true extent of his terrorist behavior. That doesn’t make what we read any less scary, of course, as outsiders get a full insight into Rudin’s neuroses, sadism, and physical and psychological dangers. Staff members described the taunts, endless throws of objects at their heads and how he seemed to enjoy making young employees cry. A man took to Twitter to talk about his late brother, a former Rudin employee who developed extensive PTSD as a result of his eight months under Rudin’s tyrannical rule, and how he believed this partly led to his brother to commit suicide.

The Rudin PR machine is already booming in trying to play down the accusations. The trades are already full of insanely misdirected puffs that attempt to present “ sources ” as to how much they agree to continue working with Rudin as some sort of journalistic insight. Big names finally come forward to condemn Rudin, the last author and screenwriter Michael chabon, who admitted he couldn’t play ignorance with Rudin’s behavior and confessed his guilt. Yet the true industry-wide pushback appears slim on the ground.

Still, there is something unexpected about the way Rudin’s story unfolds. It’s not going away. Rudin doesn’t go to a fake rehab for his “problems” and we don’t see the usual tour without apologies. People are increasingly angry with Rudin and the silence that protects him from the blow. Unions are speaking out, and it looks like it might be more difficult for those hungry for the status quo to get back to normal once the glare from the spotlight subsides somewhat. It is obviously a time too early to make this statement. We’ve been to this rodeo before and it rarely goes the right way. In 2015, Stephen Galloway wrote a play for Hollywood journalist titled “The Decline of Hollywood Bully Culture”. Galloway claimed that, in the wake of the Roger Ailes and Bill Cosby allegations, the old days of executives shouting at journalists and the culture of bullying that defined Hollywood was coming to an end. Rudin is not mentioned in this article, but Galloway wrote an attractive profile from him six years ago who regaled us with stories of how “town’s most feared man” led several wizards to trauma. But don’t worry, because he also said that Rudin “is quite, almost dazzling with charm. The media cycle plays on a familiar tune.

Rudin is just a cog in the machine, a wax figure in a museum exhibit that dates back decades. One thing I saw frequently mentioned about Rudin, both before and after the shows, is the idea that he is following in the footsteps of Hollywood bullies. It would be easy to refer to a grower as the Rotten Barrel Apple, but the rot runs much deeper.

The amorphous drop in the entertainment industry that we will rightly define as “ Hollywood ” is an industry marked by its tyrant grip, both in terms of physical and verbal abuse and sexual threats to women under their control. employment. Louis B. Mayer, co-founder of MGM, reigned over his list of stars with an iron fist while telling the public that they are all one big happy family. Judy Garland was sexually harassed by him from a young age and actresses like Jean Howard were chased into the room by him. Harry Cohn, president of Columbia Pictures, was a notorious dictator of his studio, a man who, according to screenwriter Ben Hecht, “ had listening devices on every sound stage and could tune into any conversation on set. , then explode through speaker. if he hears something he doesn’t like. He was also the most infamous supplier of the so-called casting couch, demanding that virtually every actress who worked under the Columbia banner sleep with him. Lew Wasserman, the agent who wildly redefined the industry, was an outright bully whose screaming matches made people vomit. There’s a reason almost every cultural portrayal of a studio manager or producer positions him (and he’s still a man) as a cigar and whiskey nibbler in a costume that bellowed more than ‘he does not whisper. You write down what you know.

Following the fall of Harvey Weinstein, there was a lot of chatter at the end of the casting and various practices that helped perpetuate an abusive atmosphere, such as meetings and auditions taking place in hotel rooms. We have heard the word “account” a lot. Such promises seem particularly empty today. Last year, the Hollywood Commission headed by Anita Hill to Eliminate Harassment and Promote Equality in the Workplace noted that “Hollywood has a entrenched and endemic problem of bullying that is exacerbated by power imbalances in the workplace. ‘industry”. It has been shown that this toxicity affects women twice as often as men, non-union workers being particularly vulnerable as well as people with disabilities. Hollywood assistants of the rich and powerful unite for better pay and safety at work.

And yet the behavior of people like Rudin and his ilk is still seen as justifiable if the films make enough money, and the abuse suffered by lower-ranking workers forces them to “pay their dues.” There are a lot of people in the company who have probably been through the same shit as many of Rudin’s employees and refuse to speak up because they survived. They were tough. Their skin was quite thick. They were good enough at their jobs to be successful. We have already seen in VultureEli Bush ‘s investigation, the “Smithers” of Rudin’ s Circle, climbed to the top by this path.

What discourages me the most is that I can see Rudin’s path of redemption clearly laid out in front of me. In about six months, there will be a great Oscar player with his name attached. The kind of movie festivals go crazy for that seems predestined to wipe out awards season. Rudin may have “ stepped back ” from his duties as an active producer, but he’s not canceling any of his credits. Thus, he will get a glowing interview in a sympathetic publication with a journalist who is only too happy to follow the party line. Rudin will have tears in his eyes as he laments his “ dark ” past and his anger issues and how sorry he is for the people he may have hurt (but he will always deny some of the allegations that are the most more extreme.) The play will feature wacky quotes from colleagues, filmmakers, and the movie he’s promoting. What producer, they will say. He is such a storyteller’s ally. Yes, he had his issues, but we never saw any of these alleged incidents happen and he was just a gentleman to us. He paid his debt, he made amends, honestly. And isn’t it time to forgive? Wouldn’t that make us bigger people?

Hollywood is full of these bullies, but frankly I think a lot of the industry decided that getting rid of Weinstein was enough. He is the new benchmark for cruelty. I’ve seen people ignore Rudin’s abuse by saying, ‘Well, at least it wasn’t as bad as Weinstein,’ as if every abuser had to be a serial rapist with decades of violence. to his name to count. Nothing less than a total paradigm shift will change the industry for the better, from mass unionization to a series of executive layoffs to a rewrite of the workplace safety manual. But how can this happen when the usual suspects seem so pathetically hesitant to get rid of the “bad apples” we all know? I hope we see real responsibility with Rudin, but we know that this is just the tip of a very large iceberg, an iceberg that is unfortunately not likely to melt anytime soon.

