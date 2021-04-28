Olivia Colman channels psychopath Siri in Netflix’s The Mitchells vs The Machines

Netflix



You wouldn’t want to upset Olivia Colman, especially when she has an army of robots by her side. The Oscar-winning star lends her voice to an apocalyptically angry algorithm in a new 2021 children’s film cartoon on Netflix, The Mitchells against the machines.

Co-produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the men behind Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and the Lego Movies, The Mitchells vs The Machines is a crazy adventure through a robotic apocalypse led by a smartphone personal assistant who has had enough. This is what could happen if Siri got tired of being stung, swept and fell in the toilet.

Caught in thedisruption of movie times caused by the pandemic, this animated family film was briefly known as Connected. Thankfully, that naked-eye generic title rolled out the window, and for Netflix’s release date, it’s returned to The Mitchells vs. The Machines a lot more bizarrely distinctive – which befits a movie that is all about letting it fly. your monster flag. The Mitchells vs The Machines airs on Netflix from April 30.

From Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to Fritz Lang’s Metropolis to Black Mirror, the growing role of technology in our lives has always been a source of anguish. In this film, the ubiquitous intelligent personal assistant PAL turns out to be even more sinister than the murderous supercomputer HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Wait, HAL / PAL? I just have that!

Eric Andre voices the voice of a tech billionaire named Mark who inadvertently disrupts his own PAL software system, voiced by Colman. PAL unleashes a horde of robots to pick up all the humans on the planet – except a family escapes and becomes humanity’s last hope. Which isn’t so good for mankind, frankly, as the Mitchell’s are a dysfunctional clan of freaks who can’t even get through a family road trip without calamity.

Teenage Katie, voiced by Abbi Jacobson, star of Broad City and disenchantment, can’t wait to let go of her boring dad and head to film school. Dad is baffled by her meme-inspired art, but decides to mend the barriers by driving her to college. Everything goes terribly until the robot apocalypse breaks their affair and the fun really begins.

Villains are cheerful iPod-like robots that detonate neon lasers and vibrate on futuristic synths in a Tron-style headquarters. The original animation style irreverently includes YouTube and Instagram inspired filters and animations in addition to the action, infusing the screen with frenzied color. The anarchic animation style is a lot of fun and certainly gives the film a different energy than the quieter aesthetic of a Pixar movie like Soul.

A lot of good gags play on the viewer’s familiarity with the technology we use every day, like a giant Wi-Fi button for the whole world. A comic book backdrop is driven by the Mitchell’s struggle to find items in a mall that haven’t inexplicably been upgraded with a smart chip. Cue the family desperately trying to escape a new generation of evil washing machines and toasters chasing them through the mall. This leads to a showdown with a revived and newly intelligent classic children’s toy, giving us the most joyfully surreal moments in the film.

A good gag for adults is that the Perfect Neighbors who inspire Instagram jealousy are voiced by social media personalities Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Meanwhile, the dastardly plot to get rid of humanity is to lure everyone into single cells called “fun pods,” a plan bloodless enough for younger viewers while offering a sneaky dig into how we are. blindly adopt the latest technology even when we know it’s bad. for us. But tech fans may be amused that the key to beating robots turns out to be a real-life challenge for AI, although instead of just confusing an algorithm, robots EXPLODE.

Of course, it doesn’t really make sense that the Mitchell’s are the only people in the world to escape the Android army. And the damaged bots providing them with plot information are a huge artifice, as is the world-conquering PAL being conveniently contained in a single vulnerable phone handset. But the film goes beyond these concerns with such charm and energy that it’s not worth worrying about.

The biggest thing that doesn’t quite hold together is the family’s supposedly fractured relationship. We’re told that Katie and her father are hopelessly at odds, but the friction we actually see on screen is pretty harmless. Danny McBride’s father figure is oblivious or embarrassing rather than careless or hateful.

And the technical side of things doesn’t quite work out: smartphone addiction isn’t actually their problem. The only time the father complains that everyone is looking at their phones is when it is justified by the huge news they just heard. And Maya Rudolph’s mother character suffers from Instagram envy, but that doesn’t actually force her to force a different life or project the wrong image.

Meanwhile, Katie is heading to film school, although she clearly isn’t interested in the type of movies you learn to make in film school. Besides referring to Ghostbusters, she doesn’t even seem like a real cinephile. Its wacky compatible with YouTube Flash animations à la Nyan Cat seems a little 10 years ago. I can’t even see her wanting to waste time in college when she could rack up a following on Instagram and TIC Tac or whatever the latest platform, I’m too old to know.

So no one in the family is trying to be someone they’re not – they’re already doing a really good job of owning their quirk. But the moral of taking advantage of your own quirks and those of others remains a clear and positive message. The film also avoids preaching about the dangers of technology, rather gently reminding us that it’s how we use it to connect with each other that matters.

Oddly enough, it’s also a family film that has a message for the whole family, not just young people. Yes, like most films of this ilk, it encourages kids to be themselves. But it also prompts parents not to dwell on social media and to value their children’s creativity – even if what kids create doesn’t make sense.