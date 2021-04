Ajay Devgn helps set up 20-bed Covid intensive care unit in Mumbais Shivaji park: Bollywood News

The second wave of coronavirus was much more extreme and spread its wings across the country. The city of Mumbai is now past its prime and has seen a steady decrease in cases. But still, around 4,000 people test positive for the deadly virus every day, leading to a shortage of hospital beds. The authorities have therefore done their best to increase the beds as much as possible. Bollywood actors also helped them so that the infrastructure could be set up as quickly as possible. It has now emerged that Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has made a significant contribution in this regard. With the help of his colleagues in Bollywood, he gave Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a sum of Rs. 1 crore to help set up a 20 bed Covid intensive care unit. This makeshift hospital was erected in the Bharat Scouts and Guides room, located in the area of ​​Mumbais Shivaji Park. A report confirmed that the said amount was donated to BMC for the noble work of Ajay Devgns, NY Foundation. This Covid intensive care unit is well equipped with para-monitors, ventilators, oxygen assistance and will be managed by doctors from PD Hinduja Hospital, located a short walk from Shivaji Park. Joy Chakraborty, COO of Hinduja Hospital, said it will be an extension of Hinduja and that food, linen, medicine, labor, etc. will be provided by their management. Meanwhile, local corporator Vishakha Raut confirmed that Ajay Devgn supported them in setting up the temporary ICU and appreciated the gesture. She also added that it was really needed as the PD Hinduja Hospital was full to capacity and there was a need for more intensive care beds in the surrounding area. On the cinema front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the biggest grosser of the 2020s, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior. Its next release will be on Disney + Hotstar, the war drama, Bhuj the pride of India and is slated for release on Independence Day 2021. As for its theatrical releases, Hell is seen in the period sports movie, Maidaan and in extended special appearances in SS Rajamoulis RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi. Hell soon starts to work thank God, which also includes Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Finally, he is also currently filming for his directorial company, Help, who also sees him as an actor with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn Excited About OTT Debut, Says Rajesh Mapuskar, Director of Rudra The Edge Of Darkness BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

