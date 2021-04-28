10 anime with Yuji Itadori voice actor Junya Enoki

Smashing onto the stage as a contender for a spot at the head of the shounen-battle-anime board in fall 2020, Jujutsu kaisen The meteoric rise in popularity shows no signs of slowing down now that the first season is over.

Following protagonist Itadori Yuji as he accidentally finds himself entangled in politics and the dangers of a world filled with wizards and cursed spirits, the anime dazzles viewers with incredibly lively fight scenes, interesting powers and strategy and adorable characters that effortlessly switch between gags and comedic moments. full of anxiety and tension. While waiting for more Jujutsu Kaisen content, fans may be interested in exploring another anime featuring Itadori voice actor Junya Enoki.

ten Boogiepop and others: Masami Saotome

An anime filled to the brim with twists and turns that are further complicated by an achronologically fragmented narrative,Boogiepop and others is weird in the funniest and most enigmatic way.

While viewers are likely to be perpetually challenged as they struggle to understand not only what happens, but also when it happened, fans find the supernatural and philosophical mysteries to be worth it. Masami Saotome, an emotionally detached sadist seeking death, hides under the veneer of an average student.

9 Cardfight !! Vanguard G: Shion Kiba

Cardfight !! Vanguard G presents a society dominated by card games, especially the one known as “Vanguard”. Fans of the card game the anime is based on have praised the series’ decision to portray rules and cards with a level of realism lacking in similar shows such asYu Gi Oh!, although there are freedoms taken for fun. In the anime, players project themselves astrally onto the magical “Planet Cray” and fight battles with their decks.

Acting as a friendly and foil rival to the main character, Chrono Shindou, Shion Kiba is a gentleman heir to an extremely wealthy family. Rather than acting in a privileged manner, Shion is kind and considerate, though his outward personality is challenged as he grows up alongside his Royal Paladin deck.

8 Digimon Adventure Tri: Takeru Takaishi

Taking place years after the events of the original series,Digimon adventure sorting returns the narrative focus to the DigiDestined fans they grew up with. Reflecting the more mature nature of the high school environment, the anime’s themes and animation style deviate from child-friendly origins that further invoke the show’s thoughts on nostalgia.

As one of the younger heroes, Takeru Takaishi, known as “TK” in the English dub, possessed a pure and naive nature. Often relying on the protection of his older brother Yamoto Ishida during the original series, Takeru grew up to be a smart and responsible teenager with a tendency to take care of those he loved.

7 JoJo’sBizarre Adventure: Golden Wind: Pannacotta Fugo

In the fifth iteration of the beloved anime,JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Golden Wind recounts the rise of Giorno Giovannathe son of Dio Brando and the other members of his gang as they attempt to take control of a large criminal organization from within.

Giorno’s squad is led by the charismatic and capable Bruno Bucciarati and made up of other “stand users”, people capable of manifesting their combativeness in a form capable of using powers from another world. Possessing one of the most powerful yet volatile stands, Purple Haze, carrier of a blind killer virus, Pannacotta Fugo, is loyal to Bucciarati and his friends but is more reluctant to support the “boss” of their organization.

6 Koikimo: Kai Tamaru

Although the premise ofKoikimo is polarizinga man in his late twenties is romantically interested in his little sister’s high school friend the first episodes of the anime were full of charming slice-of-life comedy.

Ryo Amakusa’s infatuation with Ichika Arima is played for laughs and is constantly called out for its absurdity, although there appear to be signs that his efforts are working to some extent. A more age-appropriate potential sweetheart Kai Tamaru has been shown to share hobbies with Arima, and he certainly represents the path to a more “normal” high school romance.

5 Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life: Kurata Takezo

While an anime focused on members of a high school Koto club, the Koto is the national instrument of Japan, might not grab the attention of potential viewers based on the premise, the emphasis by the account of member relationships and growth reveals the complexity of the show. Club president and third-year student Kurata Takezo struggles to gain self-confidence and express his thoughts due to his shyness.

As her senior year in high school begins, her beloved club faces disbandment due to a lack of members; calm and shy, finding the members needed to keep the club alive is a daunting task. When Chika Kudo, a delinquent known to have destroyed his father’s koto shop, wishes to join, Takezo’s reservations are challenged and his and Chika’sevolution begins.

4 Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative: Jona Basta

Taking place just one year after the events ofUnicorn Gundam mobile suit, the filmMobile Suit Gundam Narrative discusses major revelations from the previous series while highlighting the challenges companies face when trying to implement major changes.

As one of the three “miracle children” who foretold and avoided a great calamity, Jona Basta’s life has been full of trials and tribulations. Serving under the Earth Federation, Jona is part of a team tasked with locating the mysterious Phenex Gundama mobile suit constructed in connection with the Unicorn Gundam and Banshee Gundam.

3 ID: INVADED: Kazuo Wakashika

In the excitingID: INVADED, science fiction meets detective fiction as the anime explores the futuristic investigation of cognitions through the use of a machine interface. Through the use of advanced technologies, cognitive landscapes known as “identification wells” are constructed using particles emitted by the unconscious desire to kill.

Investigators who meet a specific set of requirements can enter the identification pits through a “grand detective” character, who then investigates and gathers evidence. The Kura, an enigmatic police institution, oversees these investigations Kazuo Wakashika is a member of Kura and develops criminal theories and discerns the motives of a potential murderer from his position as an observer.

2 Cells at work! CODE BLACK: Red blood cell Sekkekkyuu AA2153

Cells at work! CODE BLACK personifies cells when they work within a bodily society. Filled with personalities, hopes and dreams, the eponymous cells dedicate themselves to their different professions. What sets the original apartCells at work series ofCODE BLACK is the degraded and terrible health of the body inhabited in the latter.

Sekkekkyuu AA2153 is a beginner red blood cell with naive and hopeful expectations starting to be used in the lungs. Viewers are shocked to discover the incredibly disheartening and toxic work environment that results from years of bad habits, vices and various illnesses.

1 Beastars: Jack

While anthropomorphic animals are typically depicted in children’s entertainment,Beastars completely subverts this preconceived idea. Exploring a society in which carnivorous and herbivorous species coexist, the anime delves deep into the rifts and crevices of cohabitation and showcases the creepy, fetishistic underworld that lies just below the surface.

Jack, a golden retriever, occupies a gray area; as a dog he is carnivorous, but his nature is less predatory than animals like the gray wolf protagonist Legoshi. As Legoshi’s childhood friend, Jack is fiercely loyal and protective of his mild-tempered but often misunderstood friend.

