Malibu Beach Home Alternatives from Palos Verdes to Santa Barbara

Agents have noticed increased interest in other beach areas with notable high-end ads for shoppers “looking for a much quieter lifestyle.”



Real estate in Malibu had another record year in 2020, with a 104% increase in single-family home sales and a 36% increase in condo sales from 2019, with a median listing price of £ 3.00. $ 2 million, according to Realtor.com. As stocks remain low and prices high, agents have noticed increased interest in other beach areas, including these alternatives:

SUB-ANNOUNCED IN PALOS VERDESThe Palos Verdes Peninsula is located an hour south of Malibu on the south coast of Los Angeles County. The community is known for its peacocks, romantic lighthouse, and lack of residential street lights.Away from the hustle and bustle of Malibu, the sleek and understated Palos Verdes offers larger grounds at a more affordable price, top-notch public schools and a slower lifestyle. low-key residents like George Takei.

“About 25% of the city is designated as a park or open space,” says Chris Adlam of Sotheby’s International Reality. It has a really cool rural feel, it is green and lush.

Buyers, says Adlam, “are looking for a much quieter way of life. He’s kind of a billionaire next door who rides around in his van. People come here and think, oh my God I’m in Los Angeles. ? I can’t even believe it.

Long considered too far from studios for the entertainment crowd, the area has seen increased interest in Hollywood, Adlam says, as COVID-19 has transformed the way people work. According to Redfin, in March, the median selling price in the town of Palos Verdes Estates was $ 2.29 million, a staggering 35.5% year-over-year increase.

Currently for sale is the 3.1-acre Roessler Estate, a 1920s Spanish-style stunner built by the city’s first mayor, Fred Roessler. Boasting a cinema, a putting green, a spa, secret gardens and a veranda overlooking the steep areas, sloping coastline, he is listed by Adlam to $ 18.95 million.

LAID-BACK IN THE SOUTH BAY With its unpretentious vibe and bustling beaches, the South Bay has long been the haunt of professional athletes, including most of the Los Angeles Kings. This collection of cold seaside towns is also home to stars like Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s definitely a laid back lifestyle. I’d say Malibu is a bit more of the Los Angeles crowd,” says Michael Grady of The Agency.

While the ever-popular Manhattan Beach is a relatively quick 35-minute drive from Los Angeles, Redondo Beach trades a slightly longer commute for more affordable homes. Despite its carefree ethos, the South Bay offers some pretty impressive real estate. Former Wizard World Entertainment CEO John Macaluso and his wife Dr Nadine Macaluso (former wife of Jordan Belfort, the real ‘Wolf of Wall Street) recently sold a contemporary four bedroom house in Manhattan Beach for 4, $ 8 million. Courtney Lingle of the Agency kept the list on the house, which has a roof with panoramic views of the coast.

COUNTRY CLUB COOL AT DANA POINT While Orange County has often been fired for its cookie-cutter mansions, the family-friendly coastal town of Dana Point is popular for its private golf clubs, hiking trails and quaint ruins. of the old Dana Point Inn. California author and namesake Richard Henry Dana, the city of 34,000 people has a median value of $ 1.13 million, according to Zillow.

One of the highlights of the beachfront market is 57 Monarch Bay Drive listed by Mark Sweeney and Phil Immel of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty for $ 21.5 million. Designed by architect Richard Landry, the five-bedroom home is a short golf cart ride from the Monarch Bay Club.

COOLING BY THE SEA IN THE COUNTIES OF VENTURA AND SANTA BARBARA In Ventura, known for its seaside culture of surfing, fishing, and wharf rides, “prices are more affordable,” says Serena Handley of Tonya Peralta Real Estate. “For the price of a vacant lot in Malibu, you can get a beachfront home in Ventura. That said, inventory has been extremely low in recent months and beachfront homes are selling out very quickly.” While many homes cost less than $ 700,000, there are also areas like 3716 Pacific Coast Highway, a four bedroom Cape Cod with 70 feet of ocean frontage. This is listed with Tonya Peralta Real Estate for $ 3.995 million.

Further north in Tony Santa Barbara County, notable lists include Three Hawks Ranch, a 106-acre coastal property (listed by Billy Rose of the Agency for $ 15.9 million) on the Gaviota Coast, which features a three-bedroom main house and two luxury yurts. in Montecito, home of Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, an estate of Four-bedroom, 3,813-square-foot located at 1150 Channel Drive, steps from the Four Seasons Biltmore is on the market for $ 23.8 million. The list is owned byBranden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at the Beverly Hills Estates.

According to Handley, of current demand, “We have seen a trend of shoppers looking to move out of town for more space and freedom during COVID-related closures. [and] an increase in the number of buyers looking for beach houses as second homes.Especially with large beach houses such as 3716 PCH, you have ample space to work from home offices, a guest area and the beach is your garden, what more could you ask for?

A version of this story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.