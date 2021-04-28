Avengers: Endgame Box Office Records In India That Will Haunt Bollywood For A Long Time!

April 26, 2019 is the date no moviegoer in India will ever forget! It’s the day the storm named Avengers: Endgame wreaked havoc across the country. It completely destroyed the box office and reached unimaginable numbers that one could only dream of.

On Monday, Avengers: Endgame celebrated its second anniversary and fans around the world got emotional on social media. While some recalled how Iron Man sacrificed his life, others relived some of the best moments of Endgame. But we at Koimoi pay homage to the all-time blockbuster by revisiting its records in India.

Opening day

Avengers: Endgame got off to a rocky start at the box office in India. A good start was certainly on the cards due to the success and hype from Marvels fans, the 50 crore + more the opening was like a dream for everyone. Yes, the movie did half a century on Day 1 itself and that, too, without any vacation benefits. He had beaten the thugs of the Bollywood Hindus 51.25 crore doing 53.10 crores. Endgame was then overtaken by the war that marked the start of 53.35 crore.

Opening weekend (3 days)

The film maintained a strike rate of over 50 crores every day, which will be difficult to achieve for any film in the years to come. He put together a massive sum of 157.20 crores in its first weekend (3 days). This is the highest compared to Bollywood movies. Sanju is the highest grossing weekend for Bollywood with 120.06 crores in 3 days. If we talk about a long weekend, the war is on top with 166.25 crore (5 days).

Opening week

Avengers: Endgame rules the roost here too! In a regular 7-day week, the film had made 260.40 crores. The highest for Bollywood is the war, which made 208.05 crore (Regular week of 7 days) and 238.35 crore (Extended week of 9 days).

Lifetime

Director Russo Brothers is in second place here after Aamir Khans Dangal. He did 365.50 crore compared to the Dangals 387.39 crore.

